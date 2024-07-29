Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ABNB

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Airbnb. Our analysis of options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $671,648, and 2 were calls, valued at $286,200.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $180.0 for Airbnb during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Airbnb stands at 1536.38, with a total volume reaching 2,327.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Airbnb, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.85 $4.65 $4.85 $120.00 $315.2K 3.1K 650 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $22.7 $22.3 $22.7 $120.00 $249.7K 110 110 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $13.6 $13.55 $13.55 $145.00 $81.3K 979 34 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.85 $3.6 $3.65 $100.00 $54.7K 844 150 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.45 $11.3 $11.43 $145.00 $51.4K 1.3K 102

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 7.7 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2023. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Airbnb, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,653,557, the price of ABNB is up by 0.61%, reaching $140.95. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. Expert Opinions on Airbnb

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $149.66666666666666.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $190. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $130. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on Airbnb with a target price of $129.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Airbnb options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

