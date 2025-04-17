Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAPL

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $863,559 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $2,171,155.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $215.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $215.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.15 $14.05 $14.15 $205.00 $1.4M 3.1K 739 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $8.8 $8.75 $8.75 $195.00 $140.8K 4.5K 2.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $35.8 $35.2 $35.45 $200.00 $109.8K 2.9K 193 AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.7 $3.7 $3.7 $200.00 $99.5K 27.1K 0 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $210.00 $87.4K 12.4K 481

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 14,904,320, the AAPL's price is up by 1.27%, now at $196.74.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Apple

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $230.47.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $202. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Apple, maintaining a target price of $250. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

