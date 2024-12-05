Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAOI

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAOI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Applied Optoelectronics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $64,800, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $2,912,550.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $50.0 for Applied Optoelectronics, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Optoelectronics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Optoelectronics's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAOI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.8 $9.8 $9.8 $40.00 $969.3K 734 1.6K AAOI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.3 $9.2 $9.3 $40.00 $870.9K 734 4.3K AAOI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.4 $9.3 $9.4 $40.00 $597.9K 734 3.2K AAOI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.3 $8.3 $9.3 $40.00 $239.9K 734 4.6K AAOI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.8 $9.5 $9.5 $40.00 $90.2K 734 2.5K

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a provider of fiber-optic networking products for the Internet data center, cable television, telecommunications and fiber-to-the-home end markets. The company focuses on designing and manufacturing a range of optical communication products from components, to subassemblies, and modules to complete turn-key equipment. Demand for Applied Optoelectronics is driven by bandwidth demand in end markets. Through direct sales personnel, and manufacturing teams in the United States, China, and Taiwan, the company coordinates with customers to determine product design, qualifications, and performance. The company derives maximum revenue from Taiwan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Optoelectronics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Applied Optoelectronics Trading volume stands at 2,342,900, with AAOI's price down by -9.58%, positioned at $39.81. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. Expert Opinions on Applied Optoelectronics

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $25.166666666666668.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Optoelectronics, targeting a price of $27. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Applied Optoelectronics, targeting a price of $23. * An analyst from Northland Capital Markets has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Applied Optoelectronics, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Applied Optoelectronics with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.