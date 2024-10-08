Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAL

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on American Airlines Gr. Our analysis of options history for American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $229,064, and 3 were calls, valued at $193,492.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $8.0 and $12.0 for American Airlines Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for American Airlines Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across American Airlines Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $8.0 to $12.0, over the past month.

American Airlines Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.05 $10.00 $124.4K 5.1K 500 AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.62 $2.59 $2.59 $12.00 $82.8K 3.5K 320 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.22 $0.19 $0.21 $8.00 $40.9K 27.2K 1.9K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.66 $1.63 $1.63 $11.00 $39.7K 2.5K 280 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.59 $0.57 $0.59 $11.00 $39.7K 14.8K 1.0K

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding American Airlines Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of American Airlines Gr With a volume of 23,772,955, the price of AAL is up 3.3% at $11.91. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days. What Analysts Are Saying About American Airlines Gr

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $10.666666666666666.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on American Airlines Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $11. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on American Airlines Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $9. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on American Airlines Gr with a target price of $12.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest American Airlines Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.