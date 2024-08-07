Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAL

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for American Airlines Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $633,864, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $1,534,851.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $15.0 for American Airlines Gr over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.5 $2.32 $2.36 $10.00 $1.1M 796 5.0K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.19 $1.16 $1.19 $8.00 $134.7K 45.5K 3.9K AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.17 $1.14 $1.17 $8.00 $110.5K 45.5K 2.7K AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.18 $1.14 $1.18 $8.00 $109.0K 45.5K 1.7K AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.17 $1.14 $1.17 $8.00 $97.8K 45.5K 836

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of American Airlines Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is American Airlines Gr Standing Right Now? With a volume of 14,470,433, the price of AAL is up 0.86% at $9.39. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days. What Analysts Are Saying About American Airlines Gr

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $11.75.

An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $12. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for American Airlines Gr, targeting a price of $13. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on American Airlines Gr with a target price of $10. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for American Airlines Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.