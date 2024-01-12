Check Out These 12 Gadgets From CES 2024 You Can Buy Right Now

CES 2024 has already been witness to some cool new tech product demos and launches. While many of these products are finished versions and will soon go on sale, not everything can be purchased just yet.

Tech companies and fans from all over the world descend in Las Vegas every January, showing off some cool tech gadgets and ideas at the world's biggest tech trade show, the Consumer Electronics Show.

Tech companies and startups launch all kinds of products at CES – from some really useful ones like gaming laptops or a new generation of graphics cards, some can be outlandish like the Rabbit R1 or a 137-inch foldable TV.

But if you are tired of getting your hopes high on product demos, and want to actually buy the best CES 2024 gadgets, we are here to help you.

Best CES 2024 Gadgets You Can Buy Right Now Anker Qi2 MagGo Wireless Charger

Source: Anker

Anker is known for its chargers and other accessories for smartphones and tablets. It has now launched its latest Qi2 MagGo wireless charger that uses the latest Qi wireless charging standard.

Anker unveiled several wireless chargers and power banks at CES 2024, with different capabilities and speeds. Most of them are Qi2 compatible and start at a price of $22.

Satechi SM1 Slim Mechanical Keyboard

Source: Satechi

If you are looking for a minimalistic, compact and very neatly designed mechanical keyboard, the Satechi SM1 Slim might be worth considering. This is the first wireless mechanical keyboard from Satechi and can connect with up to four devices at a time and works with Windows as well as Mac.

The Satechi SM1 Slim mechanical keyboard is priced at $100.

Razer Iskur V2 Gaming Chair

Source: Razer

Razer is known not only for its gaming laptops, its accessories are equally high quality and sought after by gamers and regular users alike.

Razer's Iskur V2 gaming chair offers a lumbar system that automatically adjusts itself according to your weight and posture. It is spring-loaded and comes with refreshed cushions for better support.

The Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair is priced at $650.

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved UHD Monitor

Source: Dell

CES is the best event for displays and that was on show again this year with the Dell UltraSharp 40 curved UHD monitor. Like the name suggests, it has a 40-inch ultrawide display with a resolution of 5120 x 2160 pixels.

Dell has upped the refresh rate to 120Hz, so you can expect movements and responses to be a lot smoother now. The monitor also comes with built-in blue light minimizing technology, so your eyes will thank you for it.

The Dell UltraSharp 40 monitor is priced at $2,600.

Clicks Keyboard For iPhone

Source: Clicks

Ever wanted to have a physical keyboard attached to your iPhone? While touch keyboards are exceptionally responsive and fast now, some people could still be fans of the good old physical QWERTY keyboards.

That's where Clicks comes in with its tactile keys – think of it more like a case with an extended keyboard at the bottom.

Clicks for iPhone starts at $139.

Xreal Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses

Source: Xreal

Apple Vision Pro launch is just around the corner, but it's expensive and might not offer what you need from an augmented/mixed reality glass.

The Xreal Air 2 Ultra AR glasses take a swipe at the Apple Vision Pro, allowing you to watch content with spatial and hand tracking built-in.

The Xreal Air 2 Ultra AR glasses are priced at $700.

Razer Blade 16

Source: Razer

The Razer Blade 16 is a gaming laptop featuring a stunning 16-inch OLED display with 240Hz refresh rate. It comes with a vacuum-sealed copper chamber for keeping things cool while you game, assisted by dual 44-blade fans. It is filled to the brim with top-end specs, like Intel's Core i9 processor paired with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics.

The Razer Blade 16 starts at $3,000.

Rabbit R1 AI Assistant

Source: Rabbit

The Rabbit R1 is a pocket-sized AI assistant that uses applications on a user's smartphone on their behalf. It is priced at $199 and features a 2.88-inch touchscreen.

Rabbit has already received 20,000 pre-orders for the device, which are expected to be delivered between May-June 2024.

The Rabbit R1 is priced at $200.

Nanoleaf Skylight Smarter Kit

Source: Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf has a few really good lighting solutions, and the Skylight Smarter Kit is the latest addition.

The Nanoleaf Skylight Smarter Kit is a smarter ceiling light solution that helps you transform your boring ceiling into something that you would want to look at.

Once the circuitry is in place, you can install up to 99 smart panels and transform your living space into a colorful one.

The Nanoleaf Skylight Smarter Kit starts at $250.

Asus ROG Strix Scar Gaming Laptops

Source: Asus

Asus' ROG lineup of laptops and accessories is another alternative if you are a gamer. The newly-announced ROG Strix Scar 16 and 18 models are available for pre-order now after being shown off at CES 2024.

Both the 16-inch and 18-inch models sport 2.5K resolution displays with a peak brightness of 1,100 nits and 240Hz refresh rate. They are powered by Intel's Core i9 processors and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics.

Asus' ROG Strix Scar series starts at $2,900.

Y-Brush Electric Toothbrush

Source: Y-Brush

Ever wanted a toothbrush that you put inside your mouth and it handles everything on its own in a few seconds? Y-Brush's electric toothbrush does just that.

It sports a jaw-shaped design and takes 10 seconds to clean each jaw, so you'll have brushed your teeth in just 20 seconds.

The Y-Brush electric toothbrush is priced at $100.

Invoxia Minitailz Smart Dog Collar

Source: Invoxia

Pets are perhaps the best friends for many, and keeping a track of their health is, therefore, very important. On that note, there were multiple made-for-pets health accessories shown off at CES 2024, and one of those is this smart dog collar from Invoxia.

The Invoxia Minitailz smart dog collar tracks heart and breathing rates, location and other activities that help you track vital statistics of your pet.

