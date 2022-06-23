Check Engine Lights for Your Clients’ Financial Well-Being: Six Critical Warnings to Monitor

In this webinar replay, H. Adam Holt, CFP, and CEO of Asset-Mark shares his “6 Financial Fire Drills” framework designed to bridge the gap between validating a household’s current financial decisions and new planning opportunities.

He also walks through the process behind automatically identifying the financial capacity to weather the six critical events that commonly disrupt a client’s financial well-being:

Liquidity (Emergency Reserves)

Long-term Disability

Loss of Life

Long-term Care

Longevity

Legal Liability

Stay to the end of the recording to get a preview of Asset-Map Signals™, an automated indicator for the financial preparedness of client households. Learn what it would be like if there was a “check engine” light for advisors looking out for their clients’ well-being.

This is an excellent modern, tech-enabled example of one of the greatest client benefits for financial planning - the ability to map out and be proactive in building, guiding, and protecting a family’s wealth and directing it to achieve important goals. The value proposition of providing clarity and prioritizing next best actions to mitigate negative household impacts is game-changing.

It is a great challenge though for financial professionals to be able to “see” and diagnose potential financial events that can knock a client off course from their financial goals. That is why financial technology has become such a vital part of advisors’ tool kits and their greatest engine for delivering that value.

The recent enhancements to visual, financial planning software with algorithmic tools like Signals ™, that uses attractive and easy-to-understand graphics, can proactively help advisors identify and communicate to their clients the risk of disruptive financial events.

