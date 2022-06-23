Financial Advisors

Check Engine Lights for Your Clients’ Financial Well-Being: Six Critical Warnings to Monitor

H. Adam Holt
In this webinar replay, H. Adam Holt, CFP, and CEO of Asset-Mark shares his “6 Financial Fire Drills” framework designed to bridge the gap between validating a household’s current financial decisions and new planning opportunities.

He also walks through the process behind automatically identifying the financial capacity to weather the six critical events that commonly disrupt a client’s financial well-being:

  • Liquidity (Emergency Reserves)
  • Long-term Disability
  • Loss of Life
  • Long-term Care
  • Longevity
  • Legal Liability

Stay to the end of the recording to get a preview of Asset-Map Signals™, an automated indicator for the financial preparedness of client households. Learn what it would be like if there was a “check engine” light for advisors looking out for their clients’ well-being.

This is an excellent modern, tech-enabled example of one of the greatest client benefits for financial planning - the ability to map out and be proactive in building, guiding, and protecting a family’s wealth and directing it to achieve important goals. The value proposition of providing clarity and prioritizing next best actions to mitigate negative household impacts is game-changing.

It is a great challenge though for financial professionals to be able to “see” and diagnose potential financial events that can knock a client off course from their financial goals. That is why financial technology has become such a vital part of advisors’ tool kits and their greatest engine for delivering that value.

The recent enhancements to visual, financial planning software with algorithmic tools like Signals ™, that uses attractive and easy-to-understand graphics, can proactively help advisors identify and communicate to their clients the risk of disruptive financial events.

Here is a link to the on-demand webinar replay: https://www.asset-map.com/blog/webinar-replay-check-engine-lights-for-your-clients-financial-well-being-six-critical-warnings-to-monitor

 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

H. Adam Holt

H. Adam Holt

H. Adam Holt has been a financial advisor for over 20 years, during which time he has helped build and manage his wealth management firm to over $1B in assets under management. Adam is known for his early adoption of technology to build trend-setting client experiences. This mindset led him to found Asset-Map, LLC, a financial technology firm dedicated to creating engaging visual communication tools used throughout the customer and advisor journey and now used by thousands of advisors worldwide. Adam obtained his Bachelors of Science in Economics and Environmental Planning from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, an Executive MBA from Drexel University, and a Certificate in Retirement Planning from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Adam is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® Practitioner and attended the American College where he earned his Chartered Financial Consultant® designation.

