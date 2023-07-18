News & Insights

Chechen leader's nephew new head of Russia's Danone subsidiary - media

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

July 18, 2023 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly and Shubhendu Deshmukh for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - A nephew of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been appointed the new head of Russia's Danone subsidiary DANO.PA, Russian media reported late on Tuesday, after the Russian state said earlier this week it had taken control of the French yoghurt maker.

Yakub Zakriev, a deputy prime minister of Chechnya and the agriculture minister of the republic, took the post of Danone Russia on Tuesday, Russian agencies and business news outlets reported.

Kadyrov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, has referred on his Telegram messaging app to Zakriev as his "dear nephew."

The daily Vedomosti reported that Zakriev, 32, has worked in the Chechen government on and off since 2013 and in different roles.

According to a decree signed by Putin on Sunday, the Russian state had taken control of Danone's Russian subsidiary along with beer company Carlsberg's CARLb.CO stake in a local brewer.

Putin's allies Yuri and Mikhail Kovalchuk have signaled their interest in Carlsberg's CARLb.CO Baltika subsidiary, which is based in their native St Petersburg, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing two people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Stephen Coates)

