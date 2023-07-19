Chechen leader's 'dear' nephew made head of Russia's Danone subsidiary

By Guy Faulconbridge and Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - A 32-year-old nephew of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been appointed the new head of Russia's Danone subsidiary DANO.PA after the Kremlin ordered the state to take control of the French yoghurt maker's subsidiary in Russia.

Since Russia sent hundreds of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022, many Western companies have fled Russia and some major assets have been put under state management with close allies of President Vladimir Putin gaining day-to-day control.

According to a decree signed by Putin on Sunday, the Russian state had taken control of Danone's Russian subsidiary along with beer company Carlsberg's CARLb.CO stake in a brewer.

Yakub Zakriev, a deputy prime minister of Chechnya and the agriculture minister of the republic, took the post of general director of Danone Russia on Tuesday, Interfax's respected SPARK database of company disclosure documents in Russia showed.

The appointment was confirmed by Akhmed Dudayev, Chechnya's minister for national policy, foreign relations and information.

"Choosing him as general director of Danone Russia shows that representatives of the team of Chechen President and Hero of Russia Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov are talented and successful managers," Dudayev said on his Telegram messaging app.

"He has a huge experience of working in the most responsible positions," Dudayev said. There was no immediate comment from Zakriev.

Kadyrov, a close ally of Putin, has referred on social media to Zakriev as his "dear nephew". Zakriev is the son of Zulai, one of Kadyrov's elder sisters, and studied economics at Moscow State University.

The appointment is another indicator of the scope of the transfer of assets underway in Russia after the Ukraine war triggered the biggest crisis in Moscow's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

As many Western investors leave, the state is given nominal control but those appointed by the state to run the assets gain effective control, winning vast sway over Russia's war-time economy.

Danone said in October it would relinquish control of its dairy food business in Russia, which could have led to a write-off of up to 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion).

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 prompted the United States and its allies to impose the most severe sanctions in modern history on Russia and its business elite, steps Putin casts as a declaration of economic war.

Putin has said Russia doesn't need the West, will depend on its own vast resources and is pivoting to China and other powers.

The daily Vedomosti reported that Zakriev, 32, has worked in the Chechen government on and off since 2013 in different roles.

Putin's allies Yuri and Mikhail Kovalchuk have signaled their interest in Carlsberg's CARLb.CO Baltika subsidiary, which is based in their native St Petersburg, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing two people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge in Moscow, Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

