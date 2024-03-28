News & Insights

Cheche Group Posts Adj. Loss In Q4; Net Revenues Up 12.1%

(RTTNews) - Cheche Group Inc. (CCG) reported that its fourth quarter net Loss attributable to shareholders was RMB 32.0 million compared to a loss of RMB 56.3 million, last year. Net loss per share was RMB 0.42, compared to a loss of RMB 1.8. Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB 4.9 million compared to a loss of RMB 50.0 million. Adjusted net loss per share was RMB 0.06, compared to a loss of RMB 1.57.

Net revenues increased 12.1% year-over-year to RMB 867.8 million. The company said the growth was driven by an increase in insurance transactions conducted through Cheche's platform by referral partners and third-party platform partners. Total written premiums placed for the quarter increased 24.7% year-over-year to RMB 6.4 billion.

For the full year of 2024, Cheche expects: net revenues to range from RMB 3.5 billion to RMB 3.7 billion; and total written premiums placed to range from RMB 24.5 billion to RMB 26.5 billion.

