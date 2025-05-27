CHECHE GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $CCG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CHECHE GROUP ($CCG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $109,505,341 and earnings of -$0.02 per share.
CHECHE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of CHECHE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 295,940 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,549
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 163,923 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,334
- E FUND MANAGEMENT (HONG KONG) CO., LTD. added 83,069 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,608
- E FUND MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. added 83,069 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,608
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 62,309 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,962
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 36,856 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,327
- GROUND SWELL CAPITAL, LLC removed 33,344 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,342
