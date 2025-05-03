Personal Finance

The Cheapest Weeks To Visit the 10 Most Popular Destinations of Summer 2025

May 03, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

If you’re flexible on the timing of your summer travel plans, you can score big savings. A new Skyscanner report found the cheapest weeks to visit the most popular destinations of summer 2025 — and for many of them, you’ll get the best prices in August.

Check Out: 5 International Destinations You Can Fly To for Cheap in 2025

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Here’s a look at the cheapest weeks to visit the most popular summer travel destinations this year.

Tokyo

  • Average flight price: $917
  • Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 18-24
  • Average flight price during the cheapest week: $612

Explore More: 4 Affordable Travel Destinations That Make the Middle Class Feel Rich

London

  • Average flight price: $731
  • Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 18-24
  • Average flight price during the cheapest week: $550

New York

  • Average flight price: $410
  • Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 18-24
  • Average flight price during the cheapest week: $193

Rome

  • Average flight price: $835
  • Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 25-31
  • Average flight price during the cheapest week: $593

Los Angeles

  • Average flight price: $436
  • Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 18-24
  • Average flight price during the cheapest week: $165

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

  • Average flight price: $1,305
  • Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 4-10
  • Average flight price during the cheapest week: $922

Honolulu

  • Average flight price: $387
  • Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 4-10
  • Average flight price during the cheapest week: $341

Las Vegas

  • Average flight price: $203
  • Cheapest week to visit: June 30-July 6
  • Average flight price during the cheapest week: $162

Athens, Greece

  • Average flight price: $1,035
  • Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 18-24
  • Average flight price during the cheapest week: $803

Tirana, Albania

  • Average flight price: $997
  • Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 25-31
  • Average flight price during the cheapest week: $601

More From GOBankingRates

Source

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cheapest Weeks To Visit the 10 Most Popular Destinations of Summer 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.