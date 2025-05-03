The Cheapest Weeks To Visit the 10 Most Popular Destinations of Summer 2025

If you’re flexible on the timing of your summer travel plans, you can score big savings. A new Skyscanner report found the cheapest weeks to visit the most popular destinations of summer 2025 — and for many of them, you’ll get the best prices in August.

Here’s a look at the cheapest weeks to visit the most popular summer travel destinations this year.

Tokyo

Average flight price: $917

$917 Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 18-24

Aug. 18-24 Average flight price during the cheapest week: $612

London

Average flight price: $731

$731 Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 18-24

Aug. 18-24 Average flight price during the cheapest week: $550

New York

Average flight price: $410

$410 Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 18-24

Aug. 18-24 Average flight price during the cheapest week: $193

Rome

Average flight price: $835

$835 Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 25-31

Aug. 25-31 Average flight price during the cheapest week: $593

Los Angeles

Average flight price: $436

$436 Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 18-24

Aug. 18-24 Average flight price during the cheapest week: $165

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Average flight price: $1,305

$1,305 Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 4-10

Aug. 4-10 Average flight price during the cheapest week: $922

Honolulu

Average flight price: $387

$387 Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 4-10

Aug. 4-10 Average flight price during the cheapest week: $341

Las Vegas

Average flight price: $203

$203 Cheapest week to visit: June 30-July 6

June 30-July 6 Average flight price during the cheapest week: $162

Athens, Greece

Average flight price: $1,035

$1,035 Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 18-24

Aug. 18-24 Average flight price during the cheapest week: $803

Tirana, Albania

Average flight price: $997

$997 Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 25-31

Aug. 25-31 Average flight price during the cheapest week: $601

