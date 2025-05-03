The Cheapest Weeks To Visit the 10 Most Popular Destinations of Summer 2025

If you’re flexible on the timing of your summer travel plans, you can score big savings. A new Skyscanner report found the cheapest weeks to visit the most popular destinations of summer 2025 — and for many of them, you’ll get the best prices in August.
Check Out: 5 International Destinations You Can Fly To for Cheap in 2025
Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
Here’s a look at the cheapest weeks to visit the most popular summer travel destinations this year.
Tokyo
- Average flight price: $917
- Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 18-24
- Average flight price during the cheapest week: $612
Explore More: 4 Affordable Travel Destinations That Make the Middle Class Feel Rich
London
- Average flight price: $731
- Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 18-24
- Average flight price during the cheapest week: $550
New York
- Average flight price: $410
- Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 18-24
- Average flight price during the cheapest week: $193
Rome
- Average flight price: $835
- Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 25-31
- Average flight price during the cheapest week: $593
Los Angeles
- Average flight price: $436
- Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 18-24
- Average flight price during the cheapest week: $165
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Average flight price: $1,305
- Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 4-10
- Average flight price during the cheapest week: $922
Honolulu
- Average flight price: $387
- Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 4-10
- Average flight price during the cheapest week: $341
Las Vegas
- Average flight price: $203
- Cheapest week to visit: June 30-July 6
- Average flight price during the cheapest week: $162
Athens, Greece
- Average flight price: $1,035
- Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 18-24
- Average flight price during the cheapest week: $803
Tirana, Albania
- Average flight price: $997
- Cheapest week to visit: Aug. 25-31
- Average flight price during the cheapest week: $601
More From GOBankingRates
- 5 Luxury Cars That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Spring 2025
- 4 Things You Should Do if You Want To Retire Early
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
Source
- Skyscanner, “The Smarter Summer Report” (April 30, 2025)
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cheapest Weeks To Visit the 10 Most Popular Destinations of Summer 2025
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.