Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

November 30, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Jake Arky for GOBankingRates ->

According to Zillow, the typical home value in the United States is about $350,091. Depending on the home, the state, the neighborhood, and the market, however, that amount can vary widely.

And with housing prices that keep rising — earlier this year, the average was about $327,000 — combined with high interest rates, some prospective homeowners might be looking to move to another city or state to find the home of their dreams. But where will they go?

Despite all that, every state is home to at least a handful of places where buyers can expect to scoop up a house on the cheap. To find the least expensive places to buy a home, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) and the U.S. Census Bureau regarding population in order to analyze every significant city in all 50 states and chose the one place in each locale where houses are a steal. 

Here’s where homebuyers on a budget should start their search.

Welcome to Sweet Home Alabama Road Sign along Interstate 10 in Robertsdale, Alabama USA, near the State Border with Florida.

Alabama

  • Cheapest Place: Selmont-West Selmont
  • 2023 ZHVI: $26,907.01
  • Total Population: 1,995

Downtown of Sitka Alaska at sunset.

Alaska

  • Cheapest Place: Ninilchik
  • 2023 ZHVI: $203,976.93
  • Total Population: 964

Fort Bowie National Historic Site in Bowie, Arizona

Arizona

  • Cheapest Place: Bowie
  • 2023 ZHVI: $82,555.38
  • Total Population: 320
The St. Francis river in Arkansas in the late afternoon.

Arkansas

  • Cheapest Place: Grubbs
  • 2023 ZHVI: $36,023.51
  • Total Population: 416
Afternoon neighborhood view of historic homes in Truckee, California, USA.

California

  • Cheapest Place: Johannesburg
  • 2023 ZHVI: $95,686.53
  • Total Population: 90
Buena-Vista_Colorado_iStock-1315663750

Colorado

  • Cheapest Place: Las Animas
  • 2023 ZHVI: $93,021.01
  • Total Population: 2,564

The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut on an overcast day.

Connecticut

  • Cheapest Place: Hartford
  • 2023 ZHVI: $229,199,63
  • Total Population: 121,562
Welcome to Delaware road sign stock photo

Delaware

  • Cheapest Place: Little Creek
  • 2023 ZHVI: $188,307.07
  • Total Population: 248
United States Capitol building

District of Colombia

  • Cheapest Place: Washington, D.C.
  • 2023 ZHVI: $722,785.93
  • Total Population: 683,154
Stock photograph of waterfront homes in Hudson New Port Richey Florida USA after sunset.

Florida

  • Cheapest Place: Gretna
  • 2023 ZHVI: $83,913.77
  • Total Population: 1,247

Lake Acworth stock photo

Georgia

  • Cheapest Place: Lumpkin
  • 2023 ZHVI: $41,536.21
  • Total Population: 862
Kaneohe town and mountain range at sunset, Hawaii, USA.

Hawaii

  • Cheapest Place: Pahoa
  • 2023 ZHVI: $279,815.53
  • Total Population: 1,336
Lewistone Idaho USA Cityscape and the Snake River in Summer.

Idaho

  • Cheapest Place: Pierce
  • 2023 ZHVI: $185,619.88
  • Total Population: 481
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Cheapest Place: Cairo
  • 2023 ZHVI: $19,759.71
  • Total Population: 1,694

Jeffersonville, Clark County, Indiana, USA: Big Four pedestrian and bicycle bridge, built as a truss railroad bridge, further the John F.

Indiana

  • Cheapest Place: Jasonville
  • 2023 ZHVI: $69,864.45
  • Total Population: 1,935
Glenwood Lake, Glenwood, Iowa in October.

Iowa

  • Cheapest Place: Mystic
  • 2023 ZHVI: $53,950.55
  • Total Population: 337
Aerial view of countryside around Knoxville, Arkansas.

Kansas

  • Cheapest Place: Sedan
  • 2023 ZHVI: $39,922.63
  • Total Population: 873
Royalty-free stock photo ID: 457981795 A waterfall at Saunders Springs in Radcliff, Kentucky.

Kentucky

  • Cheapest Place: Wheelwright
  • 2023 ZHVI: $40,091.90
  • Total Population: 777

A group of residential buildings on stilts along the shores of Lake Pontchartrain in Slidell Louisiana, near New Orleans.

Louisiana

  • Cheapest Place: Rodessa
  • 2023 ZHVI: $51,729.93
  • Total Population: 150
Royalty-free stock photo ID: 1629147361 Crisp dry fall air and a lazy sunset over Number One Pond In sanford, Maine. Sanford, ME, USA

Maine

  • Cheapest Place: Van Buren
  • 2023 ZHVI: $112,255.80
  • Total Population: 1,596
Waldorf, Maryland, USA - February 14, 2016: The Dr.

Maryland

  • Cheapest Place: Kitzmiller
  • 2023 ZHVI: $70,155.67
  • Total Population: 229
Andover is a town in Essex County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Cheapest Place: North Adams
  • 2023 ZHVI: $231,801.34
  • Total Population: 13,024

Michigan Welcome Sign stock photo

Michigan

  • Cheapest Place: Beecher
  • 2023 ZHVI: $35,217.92
  • Total Population: 9,171
Welcome-Minnesota-iStock-508789795

Minnesota

  • Cheapest Place: Elmore
  • 2023 ZHVI: $66,721
  • Total Population: 398
channels and islands of mississippi river at spring lake park near hastings.

Mississippi

  • Cheapest Place: Clarksdale
  • 2023 ZHVI: $47,648.91
  • Total Population: 15,124
Sunset over the Soulard neighborhood in Saint Louis, Missouri - Image.

Missouri

  • Cheapest Place: Hillsdale
  • 2023 ZHVI: $37,847.55
  • Total Population: 934

Bigfork,Montana,USA - August 18,2019: Two young people,male and female on paddle boards in front of modern waterfront homes.

Montana

  • Cheapest Place: Browning
  • 2023 ZHVI: $133,406.20
  • Total Population: 851
Aerial landscape of Nebraska Sandhills with the Middle Loupe River at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.

Nebraska

  • Cheapest Place: Walthill
  • 2023 ZHVI: $53,750.74
  • Total Population: 880
Mountain Falls, Pahrump, Nevada

Nevada

  • Cheapest Place: Austin
  • 2023 ZHVI: $72,914.97
  • Total Population: 18
Brattleboro, Vermont, USA - October 19, 2018: Morning view of Main Street in the most populous municipality abutting Vermont's eastern border with New Hampshire.

New Hampshire

  • Cheapest Place: Groveton
  • 2023 ZHVI: $153,511.01
  • Total Population: 892

Sun rays over Vernon, New Jersey landscape viewed from Pinwheel Vista.

New Jersey

  • Cheapest Place: Camden
  • 2023 ZHVI: $111,456.76
  • Total Population: 72,381
Roswell New Mexico

New Mexico

  • Cheapest Place: Tucumcari
  • 2023 ZHVI: $79,381
  • Total Population: 5,221
Oneonta_New York_iStock-154079146

New York

  • Cheapest Place: Lyon Mountain
  • 2023 ZHVI: $54,356.54
  • Total Population: 256
New Bern North Carolina is situated on the Neuse River and was the states first capital.

North Carolina

  • Cheapest Place: Roxobel
  • 2023 ZHVI: $37,497.18
  • Total Population: 224

This Bridge runs over the valley in Valley City North Dakota.

North Dakota

  • Cheapest Place: Drake
  • 2023 ZHVI: $86,510.78
  • Total Population: 339
Poorest City in Ohio: Drexel

Ohio

  • Cheapest Place: Drexel
  • 2023 ZHVI: $43,850.55
  • Total Population: 1,732
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA - April 27, 2018: Daytime view of shops and buildings along S Main Street in the historic Rose District.

Oklahoma

  • Cheapest Place: Grandfield
  • 2023 ZHVI: $36,349.68
  • Total Population: 936
A view from Mt.

Oregon

  • Cheapest Place: Condon
  • 2023 ZHVI: $160,483.04
  • Total Population: 763

Main street of Lewisburg, Pensylvania late afternoon October 17th.

Pennsylvania

  • Cheapest Place: Girardville
  • 2023 ZHVI: $32,587.41
  • Total Population: 1,360
Pawtucket Rhode Island

Rhode Island

  • Cheapest Place: Central Falls
  • 2023 ZHVI: $322,266.99
  • Total Population: 22,192
Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

South Carolina

  • Cheapest Place: Wagener
  • 2023 ZHVI: $43,440.76
  • Total Population: 1,357
West Chester South Dakota aerial view

South Dakota

  • Cheapest Place: Lemmon
  • 2023 ZHVI: $92,496.39
  • Total Population: 1,252

Tennessee welcomes you sign at he state border.

Tennessee

  • Cheapest Place: Ridgely
  • 2023 ZHVI: $88,515.45
  • Total Population: 1,950
Drone shot of Alpine, Texas, a small city in the Big Bend region of West Texas on a clear day in early spring.

Texas

  • Cheapest Place: Rochester
  • 2023 ZHVI: $48,611.98
  • Total Population: 315
View from Angels Landing, Zion National Park, Utah.

Utah

  • Cheapest Place: Emery
  • 2023 ZHVI: $189,196.44
  • Total Population: 375
Vermont foliage view, Barre, VT.

Vermont

  • Cheapest Place: North Troy
  • 2023 ZHVI: $156,570.38
  • Total Population: 570

Catawba, Virginia, USA - September 1, 2014: Hikers enjoy the view of the Appalachian Mountains from McAfee Knob on Catawba Mountain, near Roanoke, Virginia.

Virginia

  • Cheapest Place: Appalachia
  • 2023 ZHVI: $38,627.02
  • Total Population: 1,472
Washington-welcome-iStock-1021333836

Washington

  • Cheapest Place: Lind
  • 2023 ZHVI: $183,774.44
  • Total Population: 486
The Parkersburg–Belpre Bridge is a four-lane cantilever bridge that connects Parkersburg, West Virginia to Belpre, Ohio.

West Virginia

  • Cheapest Place: Northfork
  • 2023 ZHVI: $26,217.91
  • Total Population: 367
The Rock River, seen from Traxel Park in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin

  • Cheapest Place: Montreal
  • 2023 ZHVI: $105,546.61
  • Total Population: 749

Stock photograph of hiker looking at view at Schwabacher Landing in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA, at dawn.

Wyoming

  • Cheapest Place: Midwest
  • 2023 ZHVI: $66,513.74
  • Total Population: 193

Andrew Lisa and Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: To find the cheapest place to buy a home in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find the cities with the cheapest median home values, the city, and the state as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. For each city, the total population was sourced from the US Census American Consumer Survey as supplemental data. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of October 10th, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

