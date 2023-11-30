Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

According to Zillow, the typical home value in the United States is about $350,091. Depending on the home, the state, the neighborhood, and the market, however, that amount can vary widely.

Social Security: New Proposal for Higher COLA Bump for Certain Federal Retirees – Would You Qualify?

Learn: How To Invest In Gold

And with housing prices that keep rising — earlier this year, the average was about $327,000 — combined with high interest rates, some prospective homeowners might be looking to move to another city or state to find the home of their dreams. But where will they go?

Despite all that, every state is home to at least a handful of places where buyers can expect to scoop up a house on the cheap. To find the least expensive places to buy a home, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) and the U.S. Census Bureau regarding population in order to analyze every significant city in all 50 states and chose the one place in each locale where houses are a steal.

Here’s where homebuyers on a budget should start their search.

Alabama

Cheapest Place: Selmont-West Selmont

Selmont-West Selmont 2023 ZHVI: $26,907.01

$26,907.01 Total Population: 1,995

Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

Zelle Scams on Facebook Marketplace: How To Recognize and Avoid Them

Alaska

Cheapest Place: Ninilchik

Ninilchik 2023 ZHVI: $203,976.93

$203,976.93 Total Population: 964

See: Kevin O’Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ – Here’s What You Need To Know

Arizona

Cheapest Place: Bowie

Bowie 2023 ZHVI: $82,555.38

$82,555.38 Total Population: 320

Arkansas

Cheapest Place: Grubbs

Grubbs 2023 ZHVI: $36,023.51

$36,023.51 Total Population: 416

California

Cheapest Place: Johannesburg

Johannesburg 2023 ZHVI: $95,686.53

$95,686.53 Total Population: 90

Colorado

Cheapest Place: Las Animas

Las Animas 2023 ZHVI: $93,021.01

$93,021.01 Total Population: 2,564

I’m a Luxury Real Estate Agent: These Are the 5 Home Features That Turn Buyers Away

Connecticut

Cheapest Place: Hartford

Hartford 2023 ZHVI: $229,199,63

$229,199,63 Total Population: 121,562

Delaware

Cheapest Place: Little Creek

Little Creek 2023 ZHVI: $188,307.07

$188,307.07 Total Population: 248

District of Colombia

Cheapest Place: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. 2023 ZHVI: $722,785.93

$722,785.93 Total Population: 683,154

Florida

Cheapest Place: Gretna

Gretna 2023 ZHVI: $83,913.77

$83,913.77 Total Population: 1,247

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Rent an Apartment If It Has Any of These 10 Problems

Georgia

Cheapest Place: Lumpkin

Lumpkin 2023 ZHVI: $41,536.21

$41,536.21 Total Population: 862

Hawaii

Cheapest Place: Pahoa

Pahoa 2023 ZHVI: $279,815.53

$279,815.53 Total Population: 1,336

Idaho

Cheapest Place: Pierce

Pierce 2023 ZHVI: $185,619.88

$185,619.88 Total Population: 481

Illinois

Cheapest Place: Cairo

Cairo 2023 ZHVI: $19,759.71

$19,759.71 Total Population: 1,694

More: 15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

Indiana

Cheapest Place: Jasonville

Jasonville 2023 ZHVI: $69,864.45

$69,864.45 Total Population: 1,935

Iowa

Cheapest Place: Mystic

Mystic 2023 ZHVI: $53,950.55

$53,950.55 Total Population: 337

Kansas

Cheapest Place: Sedan

Sedan 2023 ZHVI: $39,922.63

$39,922.63 Total Population: 873

Kentucky

Cheapest Place: Wheelwright

Wheelwright 2023 ZHVI: $40,091.90

$40,091.90 Total Population: 777

Housing Market 2023: 40 Places Poised for a Housing Crisis

Louisiana

Cheapest Place: Rodessa

Rodessa 2023 ZHVI: $51,729.93

$51,729.93 Total Population: 150

Maine

Cheapest Place: Van Buren

Van Buren 2023 ZHVI: $112,255.80

$112,255.80 Total Population: 1,596

Maryland

Cheapest Place: Kitzmiller

Kitzmiller 2023 ZHVI: $70,155.67

$70,155.67 Total Population: 229

Massachusetts

Cheapest Place: North Adams

North Adams 2023 ZHVI: $231,801.34

$231,801.34 Total Population: 13,024

Next: Grant Cardone Reveals 6 Cities He Would Buy Investment Property in Right Now (and Where He Would Avoid)

Michigan

Cheapest Place: Beecher

Beecher 2023 ZHVI: $35,217.92

$35,217.92 Total Population: 9,171

Minnesota

Cheapest Place: Elmore

Elmore 2023 ZHVI: $66,721

$66,721 Total Population: 398

Mississippi

Cheapest Place: Clarksdale

Clarksdale 2023 ZHVI: $47,648.91

$47,648.91 Total Population: 15,124

Missouri

Cheapest Place: Hillsdale

Hillsdale 2023 ZHVI: $37,847.55

$37,847.55 Total Population: 934

Read: The Average American Spends This Much on Rent — See How You Stack Up

Montana

Cheapest Place: Browning

Browning 2023 ZHVI: $133,406.20

$133,406.20 Total Population: 851

Nebraska

Cheapest Place: Walthill

Walthill 2023 ZHVI: $53,750.74

$53,750.74 Total Population: 880

Nevada

Cheapest Place: Austin

Austin 2023 ZHVI: $72,914.97

$72,914.97 Total Population: 18

New Hampshire

Cheapest Place: Groveton

Groveton 2023 ZHVI: $153,511.01

$153,511.01 Total Population: 892

Next: Baby Boomers Transfer Property to Children To Secure Generational Wealth

New Jersey

Cheapest Place: Camden

Camden 2023 ZHVI: $111,456.76

$111,456.76 Total Population: 72,381

New Mexico

Cheapest Place: Tucumcari

Tucumcari 2023 ZHVI: $79,381

$79,381 Total Population: 5,221

New York

Cheapest Place: Lyon Mountain

Lyon Mountain 2023 ZHVI: $54,356.54

$54,356.54 Total Population: 256

North Carolina

Cheapest Place: Roxobel

Roxobel 2023 ZHVI: $37,497.18

$37,497.18 Total Population: 224

I’m a Real Estate Agent: 12 Costly Red Flags I Look For During a Home Inspection

North Dakota

Cheapest Place: Drake

Drake 2023 ZHVI: $86,510.78

$86,510.78 Total Population: 339

Ohio

Cheapest Place: Drexel

Drexel 2023 ZHVI: $43,850.55

$43,850.55 Total Population: 1,732

Oklahoma

Cheapest Place: Grandfield

Grandfield 2023 ZHVI: $36,349.68

$36,349.68 Total Population: 936

Oregon

Cheapest Place: Condon

Condon 2023 ZHVI: $160,483.04

$160,483.04 Total Population: 763

I’m a Real Estate Agent: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years

Pennsylvania

Cheapest Place: Girardville

Girardville 2023 ZHVI: $32,587.41

$32,587.41 Total Population: 1,360

Rhode Island

Cheapest Place: Central Falls

Central Falls 2023 ZHVI: $322,266.99

$322,266.99 Total Population: 22,192

South Carolina

Cheapest Place: Wagener

Wagener 2023 ZHVI: $43,440.76

$43,440.76 Total Population: 1,357

South Dakota

Cheapest Place: Lemmon

Lemmon 2023 ZHVI: $92,496.39

$92,496.39 Total Population: 1,252

Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Europe? Check Out the Prices in These 8 Cities

Tennessee

Cheapest Place: Ridgely

Ridgely 2023 ZHVI: $88,515.45

$88,515.45 Total Population: 1,950

Texas

Cheapest Place: Rochester

Rochester 2023 ZHVI: $48,611.98

$48,611.98 Total Population: 315

Utah

Cheapest Place: Emery

Emery 2023 ZHVI: $189,196.44

$189,196.44 Total Population: 375

Vermont

Cheapest Place: North Troy

North Troy 2023 ZHVI: $156,570.38

$156,570.38 Total Population: 570

More: 10 Affordable US Small Towns With a Great Quality of Life

Virginia

Cheapest Place: Appalachia

Appalachia 2023 ZHVI: $38,627.02

$38,627.02 Total Population: 1,472

Washington

Cheapest Place: Lind

Lind 2023 ZHVI: $183,774.44

$183,774.44 Total Population: 486

West Virginia

Cheapest Place: Northfork

Northfork 2023 ZHVI: $26,217.91

$26,217.91 Total Population: 367

Wisconsin

Cheapest Place: Montreal

Montreal 2023 ZHVI: $105,546.61

$105,546.61 Total Population: 749

Also: 5 Reasons the Housing Market Is Reversing

Wyoming

Cheapest Place: Midwest

Midwest 2023 ZHVI: $66,513.74

$66,513.74 Total Population: 193

Andrew Lisa and Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: To find the cheapest place to buy a home in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find the cities with the cheapest median home values, the city, and the state as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. For each city, the total population was sourced from the US Census American Consumer Survey as supplemental data. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of October 10th, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.