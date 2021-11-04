Cheap Stocks To Buy Right Now? 4 Gaming Stocks To Know

4 Top Gaming Stocks To Watch In November 2021

Gaming stocks have been some of the top picks in the stock market during the peak of the global pandemic. It has demonstrated remarkable growth over the past few years as the industry continues to draw traction. The rise of global smartphone sales, 5G, and mobile infrastructure are among the biggest factors in the upward trend in the gaming industry. However, it is also undeniable that the global pandemic has contributed greatly to its success. Many people were forced indoors for a significant period and sources of entertainment were scarce. Some people turned to streaming services and some explored gaming as a new hobby.

The gaming industry is enjoying a multi-decade expansion as technology continues to make new experiences possible. In October, we saw NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) introducing its next-generation cloud gaming platform, the GeForce RTX 3080. Gamers will have access to games with the highest resolutions, and fastest frame rates, paired with the lowest latency. So, with the questionable downtrend of gaming stocks currently, it could be an opportunity to buy on the dip. Separately, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported its third-quarter results Tuesday. In detail, revenue for the quarter was $2.07 billion, beating the previous outlook of $1.97 billion. All things considered, it would not be a bad choice to be keeping an eye on some of the top gaming stocks in the stock market right now.

Best Gaming Stocks To Watch This Month

Electronic Arts

Let us start the list with one of the industry leaders, Electronic Arts. Essentially, it is a digital interactive entertainment company that specializes in gaming content and services. Most of which is accessible by consumers through a range of platforms, which include game consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones, and tablets.

Last month, the company had a record-breaking FIFA-22 launch. It took the opportunity to address the global football community through a blog post. At the time of posting, the company claimed that it already had 9.1 million players, 7.6 million Ultimate Team squads created, and 460 million matches played. This is a testament to the company’s success over the years in delivering the best gaming experience for its players.

Furthermore, EA will be bringing some of its biggest hits to NVIDIA’s GeForceNOW cloud gaming service. It starts with Battlefield 1 Revolution, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Unravel Two, Dragon Age: Inquisition and Apex Legends. By having some of its top games on the GeForce NOW platform, more people will have exposure to what EA has to offer. Also, the company will be announcing its earnings after the market closes today. With that in mind, would EA stock be worth watching right now?

Take-Two Interactive Software

Following that, we have another top gaming company, Take-Two Interactive. In detail, it develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment for consumers around the world. Some of its labels would include Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots. Similar to most games out in the market, its games can be found on gaming consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

With the holiday season approaching, there could be further upside for the company. In addition, its wildly popular Grand Theft Auto Vhas been a great hit thus far. The game has now sold more than 150 million copies worldwide. Gamers can now rejoice as the company is set to release another version of the game for the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, and Sony’s PS5 by March next year. Could this be enough of a catalyst to provide a boost for the company? Only time will tell.

Take-Two reported its quarterly results after the market closed yesterday. The company reported a GAAP net revenue increased 2% to $858.2 million, as compared to $841.1 million in last year’s fiscal second quarter. Furthermore, TTWO also notched in a GAAP net income was $10.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $99.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the same-period last year. “Our second quarter results were outstanding, highlighted by Net Bookings of $985 million, which greatly exceeded our expectations and increased 3% as compared to last year,” stated Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two. All things considered, would TTWO stock have a spot on your watchlist?

Intel

Another top gaming company to watch would be Intel. As one of the industry leaders, it creates world-changing technology that allows global progress and enriches lives. While it may not develop or market its own games, it has a strong hand to play in the industry by providing software and hardware.

For instance, Intel unveiled the 12th Gen Intel Core™ processor with the launch of six new unlocked desktop processors at Intel Innovation last week. This would include the world’s best gaming processor, the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K. Boasting a max turbo boost of up to 5.2 GHz and as many as 16 cores and 24 threads, this would prove to be a game-changer. Gamers and professional creators will be able to reach new heights of multi-threaded performance with the specifications it provides.

It should not go unnoticed that Intel is also launching the new Intel 600 Series Chipset with advanced features for increased reliability and performance. All these will have broad availability starting November 4. The company expects more than 140 customers in more than 30 countries to add the new processors to their lineups by the end of the year. Given these considerations, do you think INTC stock will have more room to run?

Corsair Gaming

Last but not least, we will be looking at Corsair Gaming. Put simply, the company is a gear provider for gamers and content creators. It sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components, and systems. With the rise in popularity of content streaming among the younger generation, it would not be surprising that the company’s products would be in high demand.

Corsair announced its third-quarter earnings Tuesday. The company had an underwhelming third quarter as it was only able to meet analysts’ expectations for its revenue but missed on earnings. It reported a revenue of $391.1 million and GAAP earnings per share of $0.02. Despite this, Corsair is still well-positioned to capitalize on the underlying secular growth trends around gaming and streaming. The company claims to have every intention to continue making investments to enhance its customers’ experience.

Just last week, it launched the DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR and VENGEANCE DDR5. These have the ability to launch at speeds of up to 5,200 MHz and capacities of up to 32GB per module. Hence, the DDR5 will push the performance limit further than ever before. Depending on preference, Corsair has the option to equip its customer’s new cutting-edge PC with unprecedented performance. With what seems like an exciting time ahead for the company, would CRSR stock be one to watch for the future?

