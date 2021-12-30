Cheap Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Mining Stocks For Your List

4 Mining Stocks To Check Out In The New Year

While investors reconsider the current possibility of a Santa rally, mining stocks seem to be in fashion. For the most part, this is understandable as this part of the stock market today would be one to consider ahead of upswings in the economy. As you can imagine, gold mining stocks and copper stocks are among the key names in this sector. On one hand, some could consider turning towards gold amidst the current volatility in the stock market. For those looking to bet on companies that mine for it, names such as Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) would come to mind. In fact, the latter recently completed a round of strategic investments in Canadian mining firm Skeena Resources (NYSE: SKE).

On the other hand, companies in the copper mining world continue to make strides forward as well. Take Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) for example. Just yesterday, Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) confirmed that the duo are conducting preliminary talks to team up. Should things go as planned, Vale will be helping to jointly develop the company’s Serpentina iron ore mine. The likes of which comprise mining rights in three locations in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. Having read this far, you might be keen on mining stocks yourself. Should this be the case, here are four to consider in the stock market right now.

4 Top Mining Stocks To Consider For Your 2022 Watchlist

Barrick Gold Corporation

First up, we have Barrick Gold Corporation, a gold mining company that continues to find and develop the best assets to deliver sustainable returns to its owners and partners. It primarily has gold and copper mining operations and projects across 13 countries. This includes North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea, and Saudi Arabia. Also, its diversified portfolio spans many of the world’s prolific gold districts and focuses on high-margin, long-life assets. GOLD stock currently trades at $18.71 as of 1:46 p.m. ET.

Just yesterday, the company announced that it has achieved its commitment to bring the operation’s tailings storage facility’s (TSF) pond back within its permitted design capacity by the end of this year. In detail, Barrick has invested over $65 million on the project, increasing the water treatment plant’s capacity 16-fold to 40 million liters per day. Accordingly, the addition of a brine treatment plant has reduced the volume of salts in the effluent water, enabling it to be stored safely. North Mara will continue to monitor the TSF’s performance and will engage regularly with the relevant authorities to ensure that its high standards are maintained. With that being said, is GOLD stock a top mining stock to watch today?

Southern Copper Corporation

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is one of the world’s largest integrated copper producers. Its portfolio of mining products includes copper, molybdenum, zinc, coal, and silver. All of its mining, smelting, and refining facilities are located in Peru and Mexico. The company also has exploration activities across South America. SCCO stock currently trades at $61.43 a piece as of 1:47 p.m. ET.

From its third-quarter fiscal, net sales for the quarter were $2.68 billion, a 25.9% increase year-over-year. Metal prices increased for copper, molybdenum, and zinc, reflecting the growing demand for these metals. Also, net income for the quarter was $867.6 million, representing a 71.5% growth year-over-year. This significant improvement was attributable to higher sales and its strict cost control measures. The company also paid a dividend of $1.00 per share in its latest quarter. All things considered, would SCCO stock make your list of top mining stocks to buy right now?

Sibanye-Stillwater

Sibanye-Stillwater is a multinational precious metals mining company with headquarters in South Africa. In essence, it is a leading mining group with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metals (PGM) and gold operations. It also has a leading PGM catalytic converter recycling operations in the U.S. What’s more, Sibanye-Stillwater has also diversified its portfolio into the battery metals sector in the Americas and Europe. SBSW stock currently trades at $12.50 as of 1:47 p.m. ET.

Earlier this month, the company received a top-tier rating on its first Water submission from the CDP, a non-profit global environmental disclosure platform. CEO, Neal Froneman commented: “We are very pleased about the continuous recognition from the CDP for our climate change actions and disclosures, which we are committed to further intensify as we work towards our carbon target of being net-zero by 2040. Through our understanding of the interdependencies between climate change and water security we are better placed to reduce risk, support local communities and drive actions towards building a sustainable climate change resilient business.” Given this piece of news, will you be on the watch for SBSW stock?

Freeport-McMoRan

Another major player to consider among mining stocks now would be Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). The company primarily specializes in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. Notably, FCX is among the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers. Not to mention, the company also has one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits in its portfolio now. This would be the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia. If that wasn’t enough, it also boasts significant mining operations across North and South America. As it stands, FCX stock currently trades at $41.84 as of 1:47 p.m. ET. This represents gains of over 600% since its pandemic-era low.

By and large, the current movement in the company’s shares could be due to the growing demand for copper amidst a reopening economy. The real question is whether or not FCX can maintain this momentum amidst the current Omicron variant concerns. For one thing, the company recently announced a $0.15 cash dividend per share. Furthermore, FCX also posted stellar results across the board in its latest quarterly earnings report. In it, the company saw year-over-year gains of over 320% in both its net income and earnings per share. With all that said, will you be adding FCX stock to your watchlist for 2022?

