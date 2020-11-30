Cheap or Cost-Efficient? Pure Beta ETFs for the Cautious

High-risk plays in the stock or ETF markets are often unsettling propositions. Investors looking to tap into their cheap—scratch that—cost-efficient selves for pure beta can do it through a pair of international funds.

More than ever, cost can be a determining factor of whether an ETF investor wants to allocate any capital towards a fund, especially when it comes to getting international exposure with a smart beta strategy. In the case of these two Invesco funds below, a pure beta strategy can be had, with both funds boasting a total expense ratio of 0.26% combined.

Hold The North America Exposure Please

First up, there's the Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (PBDM), which, as the name implies, gives ETF investors exposure to markets outside of North America at a total expense ratio of just 0.07%. The fund seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the FTSE Developed ex North America Index.

The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the underlying index, as well as ADRs and GDRs that represent securities in the underlying index. The index is designed to measure the performance of the large- and mid-capitalization segments of equity markets of countries around the world that are classified as developed markets within the country classification definition of the index provider, excluding the United States and Canada.

Getting EM Exposure On The Cheap

Next up, investors can get emerging markets exposure with the Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (PBEE), which has a total expense ratio of just 0.19%. The fund seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the FTSE Emerging Index. The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets common stocks that comprise the underlying index, as well as American depositary receipts ("ADRs") and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") that represent securities in the underlying index.

The index is designed to measure the performance of the large- and mid-capitalization segments of equity markets of countries around the world that are classified as emerging markets within the country classification definition of the index provider.

