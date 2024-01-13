Cheap Cars: 8 New Models You Can Drive Off the Lot for Under $25K in 2024

Cars for the model year 2024 are beginning to hit dealer lots, and if you’re a budget-conscious buyer, there are several vehicles that provide truly excellent value. While these economy cars may not have all the bells and whistles of pricier models, they offer the latest safety features, fuel efficiency and practicality that savvy shoppers demand.

This list of expert-recommended 2024 vehicles all have manufacturer’s suggested retail prices below $25,000. With current incentives and negotiation at the dealership, it’s possible to drive one of these new cars off the lot for under $20,000.

Let’s take a closer look at eight cheap cars you should consider for 2024.

1. 2024 Nissan Versa ($16,130)

The Nissan Versa subcompact sedan is the cheapest new car on the market, yet it provides a surprising amount of interior room and cargo space given its bargain-basement price.

“Equipped with a 122-hp four-cylinder engine, this car delivers great mileage, saving money on gas while reducing your carbon footprint,” said Joyce Gutierrez, an automotive expert at 4WheelOnline. Gutierrez also highlighted the Versa’s NissanConnect Service. “This feature provides seamless integration with your smartphone, allowing you to access navigation, music streaming and even remotely start your vehicle from the convenience of your phone.”

Overall, the Versa offers excellent utilitarian transportation at a cost car buyers can afford.

2. 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage ($16,695)

If bottom-line price ranks above all else, the 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage should definitely be considered. The Mirage is available in either a hatchback or subcompact sedan configurations. It feels pretty bare-bones compared to rivals, but for basic affordable transportation from Point A to Point B, the Mirage gets the job done.

3. 2024 Kia Forte ($19,790)

Moving up a size class, the compact Kia Forte sedan is the cheapest compact car now available, and it continues to win over drivers seeking an inexpensive commuter car. Nicely equipped even at the base trim, the Forte comes with alloy wheels and a solid list of advanced driver aids. The 147 horsepower four-cylinder won’t stir emotions, but provides smooth, efficient motoring.

4. 2024 Kia Soul ($19,990)

The boxy 2024 Kia Soul hatchback combines economy car pricing with SUV versatility. Cavernous rear legroom and cargo space give the Soul a TARDIS-like feel inside. Peppy acceleration comes from a 147 horsepower 2.0L four-cylinder engine. Fuel economy reaches 31 mpg in mixed driving. Standard infotainment and safety tech make every drive more convenient and secure. If you need space to move people and gear, the Soul hatchback checks all the boxes.

5: 2024 Chevrolet Trax ($20,400)

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax gives you an affordable entry point into the SUV crossover trend. The tall ride height provides excellent visibility and easy access. Responsive steering and nimble handling make the Trax feel sportier than expected for a budget-friendly subcompact SUV. The turbocharged 1.2-liter engine musters 137 horsepower for sprightly acceleration. With roomy rear seats and plenty of cargo space with the rear seats folded, the plucky Trax carries people and gear with equal ability.

Gutierrez highlighted the Trax’s sleek exterior design and large 11-inch screen display. She also noted that it comes standard with Chevy Safety Assist, an advanced safety technology that provides peace of mind while driving.

6. 2024 Nissan Sentra ($20,790)

Sharing underpinnings with its Versa sibling, the 2024 Sentra compact sedan boasts a more premium feel inside and out. Family and friends can comfortably stretch out in the roomy rear seat. A nicely damped suspension soaks up road imperfections. Standard driver assistance features match or exceed pricier competitors. Power comes from a 149 horsepower four-cylinder. Overall, the Sentra sedan presents a complete and compelling new car package on a working-person’s budget.

7. 2024 Volkswagen Jetta ($21,435)

The enduring 2024 Volkswagen Jetta compact sedan enters its eighth decade on American roads. Responsive handling and a premium interior ambiance provide an upscale feel not usually found at this price. A 158 horsepower 5,500 rpm engine delivers satisfying acceleration. For a touch of flair at an affordable price, the Jetta hits the mark.

8. 2024 Hyundai Elantra: (22,065)

The eye-catching 2024 Hyundai Elantra compact sedan continues to win style points along with value-focused shoppers. Beyond attractive exterior lines and an upscale interior, the Elantra surprises with luxurious amenities even on the base model. Standard driver aids like adaptive cruise control and lane centering support provide cutting-edge convenience that’s rare for the price.

“The primary reason the Hyundai Elantra is a top pick for 2024 is its value for money,” said Joe Giranda, Director of Sales and Marketing at CFR Classic. “It doesn’t cut corners on quality or essential features. You get a car that feels more premium than its price tag suggests.”

Giranda also called out the Elantra for its fuel efficiency: “The Elantra’s impressive mileage, particularly in its hybrid model, means more savings at the pump and a smaller carbon footprint.”

