CHE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $489.58, changing hands as high as $491.26 per share. Chemed Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHE's low point in its 52 week range is $417.41 per share, with $560 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $490.58.

