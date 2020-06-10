CHE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $435.39, changing hands as low as $428.11 per share. Chemed Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHE's low point in its 52 week range is $330.01 per share, with $513.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $430.38.

