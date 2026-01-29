CHD's Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Will the Stock Extend Its Beat Streak?

As Church & Dwight Company, Inc. CHD prepares to unveil its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Jan. 30, before market open. Investors are eager to see if the company can beat market expectations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.64 billion, implying 3.5% growth from the prior year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings has slipped by a penny over the past 30 days to 84 cents per share; however, it still suggests a 9.1% increase from the year-ago period. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6%, on average.

Key Factors to Observe for CHD's Q4 Earnings

Church & Dwight’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been supported by continued momentum across its core brands, underpinned by strong innovation. The company’s balanced portfolio of value and premium offerings appears well-suited for the current economic climate, where consumers seek affordability and high-end personal care solutions. Brands like Arm & Hammer have seen record-high household penetration, particularly in the laundry segment, where a shift toward the value tier has favored the company's core offerings.

The integration of Touchland has already exceeded initial expectations, rapidly becoming a key player in the hand sanitizer category. Simultaneously, the company is leveraging its industry-leading innovation pipeline, with new product launches in the Therabreath and Trojan lines expected to fuel further expansion. These premium additions, combined with a dedicated increase in marketing investment, are designed to sustain brand consumption.

Productivity and brand investment are likely to have played a key role as well. Management has pointed to productivity programs and supply-chain actions that helped offset inflation and tariff pressures, supporting underlying profitability while maintaining room to invest behind core brands. In addition, Church & Dwight has continued to lean into marketing and innovation to drive consumption and reinforce its competitive position, including building momentum and sustaining traction internationally.

That said, the company faces a drag on sales as it continues to wind down and exit discontinued businesses. Additionally, the vitamin and mineral supplement (VMS) business continues to experience negative consumption trends. On a broader scale, the operating environment remains volatile due to promotional intensity in certain categories and stretched household finances that continue to impact discretionary spending.

What the Zacks Model Says About CHD’s Q4 Earnings

As investors prepare for Church & Dwight's fourth-quarter announcement, the question looms regarding earnings beat or miss. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CHD this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that's not the case here.

CHD has an Earnings ESP of -0.81% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. EL currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.62% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 83 cents, implying 33.9% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.22 billion, which indicates an increase of 5.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. EL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 82.6%, on average.

The Hershey Company HSY has an Earnings ESP of +0.74% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.40, implying a 48% year-over-year decline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3 billion, which indicates an increase of 3.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. HSY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15%, on average.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 92 cents, implying a 1.08% year-over-year decline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.6 billion, which indicates an increase of 6.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. BJ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.3%, on average.

