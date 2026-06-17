CHDN vs. TTWO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Gaming stocks have likely encountered both Churchill Downs (CHDN) and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Churchill Downs has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Take-Two Interactive has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that CHDN likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than TTWO has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

CHDN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.28, while TTWO has a forward P/E of 34.27. We also note that CHDN has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TTWO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.43.

Another notable valuation metric for CHDN is its P/B ratio of 5.71. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TTWO has a P/B of 12.13.

These metrics, and several others, help CHDN earn a Value grade of A, while TTWO has been given a Value grade of F.

CHDN sticks out from TTWO in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that CHDN is the better option right now.

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Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.