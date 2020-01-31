Markets
CHD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.51, changing hands as high as $77.24 per share. Church & Dwight Co Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Church & Dwight Co Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CHD's low point in its 52 week range is $59.64 per share, with $80.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.57. The CHD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

