CHD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.65, changing hands as low as $72.95 per share. Church & Dwight Co Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHD's low point in its 52 week range is $64.96 per share, with $80.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.44. The CHD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

