CHD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.27, changing hands as low as $91.17 per share. Church & Dwight Co Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CHD's low point in its 52 week range is $70.3001 per share, with $100.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.36. The CHD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
