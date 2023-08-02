CHCT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.03, changing hands as high as $36.68 per share. Community Healthcare Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHCT's low point in its 52 week range is $30.38 per share, with $43.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.20.

