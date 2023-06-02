CHCO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.70, changing hands as high as $93.58 per share. City Holding Co. shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHCO's low point in its 52 week range is $76.90 per share, with $103 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.