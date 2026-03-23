CHCI's Q4 Earnings Surge Y/Y on Fee-Based Growth, Stock Up 36%

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. CHCI have rallied sharply following the company’s latest earnings release. Since reporting results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, the stock has gained 36.3%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 index, which has declined 2.8% over the same period. The momentum is similarly evident over a shorter horizon, with CHCI advancing 36.2% in the past month compared with a 5.4% drop in the broader market.

Comstock reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.28, which climbed from 99 cents a year earlier.

Revenues rose 42% to $23.9 million from $16.9 million in the prior-year period, while net income increased 31% to $13.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA soared 51% year over year to $8.1 million in the quarter under review.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

Beyond headline financials, Comstock continued to expand its managed portfolio and operational footprint. The company reported 92 assets under management (AUM), representing a 28% increase from the prior year. Leasing activity remained robust, with approximately 410,000 square feet of commercial leases executed during the quarter and more than 600,000 square feet leased for the full year. Residential occupancy also remained strong, consistently exceeding 90% since early 2023.

The ParkX subsidiary emerged as a notable growth driver, with revenues surging 123% year over year and 45 new contracts secured in fiscal 2025, including 19 in the fourth quarter alone. Additionally, the company’s stabilized commercial and residential portfolios both maintained high occupancy levels of around 93%, reflecting sustained demand for its properties.

Management Commentary

Management emphasized the consistency and durability of Comstock’s growth trajectory. CEO Christopher Clemente highlighted that 2025 marked the company’s seventh consecutive year of double-digit top-line growth, achieved while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet. He attributed the results to the quality of the company’s assets, its fee-based business model, and execution across its vertically integrated platform. The commentary underscores management’s confidence in the scalability of its asset-light strategy, which focuses on recurring fee income from asset and property management.

Drivers of Performance

Several factors contributed to the strong quarterly results. Increased leasing activity, particularly in trophy office assets such as those at Reston Station, generated significant supplemental fee revenue and boosted recurring income streams. The delivery and leasing of new developments, including office towers and residential units, also supported growth.

The company’s diversified revenue model — spanning asset management, property management and ancillary services — helped drive resilience. Supplemental fee revenues accounted for a meaningful portion of total revenue, highlighting the upside from transactional and development-related activities.

2025 Update

For the full year, revenues grew 23% to $62.9 million, and net income advanced 17% to $17.1 million. It reported earnings per share of $1.63, which rose from $1.41 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA also improved meaningfully, increasing 16% for the year to $13.4 million.

Guidance and Strategic Outlook

Management outlined key strategic priorities for 2026. These include expanding its Institutional Venture Platform through acquisitions and scaling its newly launched Data Center Platform. The presentation also notes expectations for continued growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, supported by long-term management agreements and recurring fee streams.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Comstock announced the launch of its Data Center Platform, targeting joint venture opportunities in large-scale data center developments across regions such as Oklahoma and the Mid-Atlantic. The company also highlighted upcoming acquisitions under its Institutional Venture Platform, including a stabilized multifamily property in Rockville, Maryland, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, with another acquisition anticipated in the second quarter.

Additionally, Comstock continued to deliver major assets within its flagship developments, including office towers, residential units and a JW Marriott-branded hotel at Reston Station, reinforcing its position as a leading developer and operator of mixed-use, transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region.

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Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI): Free Stock Analysis Report

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