CHC Introduces Three New Upgraded AW139 Helicopters Into Service In Western Australia

September 02, 2025 — 04:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CHC Helicopter announced the introduction of three new upgraded AW139 helicopters, known as RAC Rescue, into service in Western Australia. Operated by CHC, the RAC Rescue helicopters are funded by the State Government, managed by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, and sponsored by RAC. The RAC Rescue helicopters operate from Jandakot and Bunbury, crewed 24/7, year-round.

CHC Helicopter delivers emergency response services worldwide - including Search and Rescue and Emergency Medical Care - with operations spanning multiple countries, including Australia, Norway, and Ireland.

