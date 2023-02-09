Chavant Capital Partners Increases Position in Chavant Capital Acquisition (CLAY)

Fintel reports that Chavant Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.58MM shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (CLAY). This represents 53.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 15.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.18% and an increase in total ownership of 37.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chavant Capital Acquisition. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 60.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLAY is 0.01%, a decrease of 91.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 87.49% to 795K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 320K shares representing 10.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing a decrease of 150.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLAY by 58.37% over the last quarter.

Periscope Capital holds 197K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares, representing a decrease of 139.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLAY by 54.22% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 88K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLAY by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 51K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLAY by 35.72% over the last quarter.

Ayrton Capital holds 38K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLAY by 99.57% over the last quarter.

