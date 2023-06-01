Chatwork Co. (JPTSE:4448) Price Target Increased by 10.29% to 1,530.00

The average one-year price target for Chatwork Co. (JPTSE:4448) has been revised to 1,530.00 / share. This is an increase of 10.29% from the prior estimate of 1,387.20 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,515.00 to a high of 1,575.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.62% from the latest reported closing price of 1,145.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chatwork Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4448 is 0.00%, an increase of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.30% to 311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 311K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing a decrease of 28.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4448 by 3.52% over the last quarter.

