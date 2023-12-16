Chatwork Co. (JPTSE:4448) Price Target Decreased by 59.46% to 612.00

The average one-year price target for Chatwork Co. (JPTSE:4448) has been revised to 612.00 / share. This is an decrease of 59.46% from the prior estimate of 1,509.60 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 606.00 to a high of 630.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.71% from the latest reported closing price of 507.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chatwork Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4448 is 1.31%, a decrease of 30.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 283K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EDUT - Global X Education ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4448 by 30.39% over the last quarter.

