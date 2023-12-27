News & Insights

US Markets
TELL

Chatterjee Fund Management boosts stake in LNG developer Tellurian to 7.3%

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

December 27, 2023 — 05:22 pm EST

Written by Curtis Williams for Reuters ->

Adds details and context

HOUSTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chatterjee Fund Management has increased its stake in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Tellurian Inc TELL.A to 7.3%, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Wednesday, up from 5.2% previously.

The Marshall Islands investment firm described the latest purchases of the Tellurian shares as an investment and not an attempt to control the company.

Chatterjee bought almost 13 million shares between Dec. 13 and Dec. 22, days after Tellurian ousted its chairman and co-founder Charif Souki. The purchases brought the company's total holdings to 46.1 million shares.

Tellurian shares rose 7.5% to 0.9485 cents on Wednesday.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some of the purchases took place weeks after auditors raised doubts about Tellurian's ability to cover future expenses.

Souki helped create the U.S. LNG export market in 1996 after seizing on discoveries of vast amounts of shale gas. He turned his former company Cheniere Energy LNG.A from an LNG importer into a major exporter, but was unable to repeat the same success at Tellurian.

Souki was replaced as Tellurian's chairman by fellow co-founder Martin Houston and has parted ways with the company following a settlement of more than $8 million.

The private equity firm invests in petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, biotech, financial services and real estate, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Gary McWilliams and Jamie Freed)

((Curtis.Williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 346 324 7560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TELL
LNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.