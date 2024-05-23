Chatham Rock Phosphate Welcomes New Director

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (TSE:NZP) has released an update.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Georg Hochwimmer as a new director, highlighting his significant contributions in sourcing equity capital and his extensive network in Europe, Canada, and beyond. Dr. Hochwimmer, who has been closely associated with the company for eight years and is its largest shareholder, brings valuable expertise and connections from his consulting firm, General Research GmbH, to the board. His experience is expected to be particularly beneficial for the company’s expansion in European markets.

