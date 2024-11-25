Chatham Rock Phosphate Benefits from Road Reseal

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (TSE:NZP) has released an update.
Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited’s Korella North Mine has gained a significant advantage from the completion of a major road reseal on the Duchess Phosphate Road, essential for its initial domestic sales. This infrastructure upgrade, supported by the Cloncurry Shire Council, highlights local investment in sustaining economic growth.
