Chatham Rock Phosphate Benefits from Road Reseal

November 25, 2024 — 08:41 pm EST

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (TSE:NZP) has released an update.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited’s Korella North Mine has gained a significant advantage from the completion of a major road reseal on the Duchess Phosphate Road, essential for its initial domestic sales. This infrastructure upgrade, supported by the Cloncurry Shire Council, highlights local investment in sustaining economic growth.

