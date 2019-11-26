Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CLDT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 45th quarter that CLDT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.19, the dividend yield is 7.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLDT was $18.19, representing a -16.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.74 and a 11.66% increase over the 52 week low of $16.29.

CLDT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CLDT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.43. Zacks Investment Research reports CLDT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.15%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLDT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.