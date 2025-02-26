CHATHAM LODGING TRUST Earnings Results: $CLDT Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST ($CLDT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.20 per share, beating estimates of -$0.14 by $0.34. The company also reported revenue of $75,110,000, missing estimates of $76,139,685 by $-1,029,685.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CLDT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of CHATHAM LODGING TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,303,259 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,614,168
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,003,220 shares (+36.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,928,819
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 1,055,999 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,451,191
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 659,246 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,900,251
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 641,087 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,737,728
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 494,438 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,425,220
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 337,842 shares (+53.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,023,685
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.