Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 9.52

The average one-year price target for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been revised to $9.52 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.75% from the latest reported closing price of $7.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chatham Lodging Trust. This is an decrease of 144 owner(s) or 43.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLDT is 0.05%, an increase of 13.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.65% to 44,324K shares. The put/call ratio of CLDT is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 4,685K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,596K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDT by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 2,365K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares , representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDT by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,786K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,848K shares , representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDT by 43.26% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 1,621K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,597K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares , representing a decrease of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDT by 6.36% over the last quarter.

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