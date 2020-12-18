Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Amends Credit Facility for Covenant Waivers

Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT executed an amendment of its $250-million revolving credit facility, following the previous amendment completed this May.

In May, the company secured a waiver of key financial covenants through Mar 31, 2021, which has now been subsequently extended to Dec 31, 2021, with testing of covenants as of Mar 31, 2022.

Nonetheless, the amendment continues to allow for the complete utilization of the full $250 million in its credit facility. Moreover, it continues to uphold applicable margin on borrowings at LIBOR plus 250 basis points (bps) for borrowings under $200 million on the credit facility and LIBOR plus 300 bps if borrowings exceed $200 million.

The company must maintain minimum liquidity of $25 million, whether in cash or available capacity under the credit facility. Notably, as of Sep 30, 2020, Chatham Lodging had an estimated liquidity of $146 million, consisting of around $32 million in cash and remaining borrowing capacity on the credit facility of $114 million.

The company has been making concerted efforts to improve its liquidity position and has resorted to asset monetization and joint ventures. Earlier this month, it completed the sale of Residence Inn by Marriott San Diego Mission Valley for $67 million to the San Diego Housing Commission (“SDHC”).

Additionally, pro forma for this sale and the pending sale of the joint venture with Colony Capital, Chatham Lodging’s credit profile has improved, with pro forma leverage being reduced to 35% from 38% as of Sep 30, 2020.

Management stated, “We made significant cost reductions at the outset of the pandemic, including meaningful corporate layoffs and salary reductions, we have delivered the highest absolute RevPAR of any lodging REIT throughout the pandemic, and with the opportunistic sale of the Residence Inn San Diego Mission Valley, we have been able to pay down approximately $65 million or 10% of all debt outstanding, including $38 million on our credit facility.”

Such efforts position the company for an encouraging recovery post pandemic.

Markedly, the COVID-19 outbreak-related restrictions on travel at the onset of the pandemic resulted in a sharp decline in group, business and leisure travel, impacting the demand for hotels. Moreover, delays or cancellation of conventions and conferences as well as other large public gatherings and events, which are typically demand-drivers for hotel REITs, have impacted the company’s earnings and hindered its ability to comply with certain financial covenants. Hence, the amendment enables it to obtain waivers from lenders prior to any violations.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have plunged 37.4% over the past year, wider than the industry’s decline of 2.7%.

Stocks to Consider

CubeSmart’s CUBE Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share has moved up 1.2% to $1.65 over the past month. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. REXR FFO per share estimates for the current year have been revised upward by 1.6% to $1.30 over the past two months. The company carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.

City Office REIT, Inc.’s CIO Zacks Consensus Estimate for ongoing-year FFO per share has moved 5.3% north to $1.20 in two months’ time. The company has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Chatham Lodging Trust REIT (CLDT): Free Stock Analysis Report



CubeSmart (CUBE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR): Free Stock Analysis Report



City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.