Markets
RRD

Chatham Announces Revised Offer For R.R. Donnelley - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chatham Asset Management, LLC, the largest stockholder and debtholder of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), said it is prepared to increase offer for RRD to $9.00 to $9.50 per share in cash if it can immediately execute a confidentiality agreement, conduct appropriate due diligence, and commence good faith negotiations.

"We now have learned, through a leaked story to the Wall Street Journal, that RRD is prepared to announce a definitive agreement with Atlas Holdings later this morning, whereby Atlas will acquire RRD's outstanding stock for $8.50 per share," Chatham stated in a letter to RRD's Board.

On October 12, Chatham submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the common stock of RRD not already owned by Chatham at a price equal to $7.50 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RRD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular