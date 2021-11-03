Chatham Announces Revised Offer For R.R. Donnelley - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chatham Asset Management, LLC, the largest stockholder and debtholder of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), said it is prepared to increase offer for RRD to $9.00 to $9.50 per share in cash if it can immediately execute a confidentiality agreement, conduct appropriate due diligence, and commence good faith negotiations.

"We now have learned, through a leaked story to the Wall Street Journal, that RRD is prepared to announce a definitive agreement with Atlas Holdings later this morning, whereby Atlas will acquire RRD's outstanding stock for $8.50 per share," Chatham stated in a letter to RRD's Board.

On October 12, Chatham submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the common stock of RRD not already owned by Chatham at a price equal to $7.50 per share.

