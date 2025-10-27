ChatGPT Told Us How To Make Money Without Working — What Do Copilot, Gemini and Other AIs Say?

Not too long ago, GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT how to make money without working. The chatbot unapologetically answered that we should be investing money in stocks and funds, considering real estate ownership, and putting money into high-yield savings accounts and government bonds. The artificial intelligence (AI) assistant also recommended creating digital products or content to earn an income.

While these ideas may sound good at first glance, are they what other chatbots would recommend? GOBankingRates asked Copilot, Gemini and other AIs the same questions. Here’s what they said.

Money-Making Suggestions From Copilot

Copilot’s recommendations sounded pretty similar to those of ChatGPT. Right off the bat, Microsoft’s chatbot advised investing in dividend-paying stocks, followed by owning property that could be used for rental income.

Next, the AI assistant suggested putting money into high-yield savings accounts or government bonds. Copilot also mentioned trying to earn income from royalties or licensing fees related to created assets, but noted that this would take “significant creative or technical effort upfront” and that “success isn’t guaranteed.”

Other tips from the bot included peer-to-peer lending, automated digital products (such as e-books), and affiliate marketing or ad revenue.

Gemini’s Passive Income Tips

Next up, Google’s Gemini. It is almost as if the bots knew they were being pitted against each other. Again, the chatbot recommended investing in dividend stocks and index funds, using capital to purchase rental properties, and earning interest through a high-yield savings account or certificates of deposit.

In addition to investing, Gemini provided several suggestions for creating passive income through content creation, such as developing an online course, selling e-books and creating printables. The chatbot suggested starting a YouTube channel or blog and generating revenue through ad revenue or affiliate marketing.

Next, Gemini suggested “print-on-demand e-commerce.” This involves designing custom artwork for products and then using a platform to print orders that are placed. It also suggested renting out equipment or space for extra income.

Grok’s Advice for Easy Income

Next up was Elon Musk’s Grok. While many of the recommendations aligned with those of the other bots, some were outliers. For instance, Grok suggested cryptocurrency staking. It suggested staking “cryptocurrencies like Ethereum or Cardano to earn rewards.” However, it did caution to “research thoroughly, as crypto is volatile.”

Grok also said people hoping to earn money with minimal ongoing effort could invest in vending machines or ATMs, preferably in high-traffic areas. It noted that “they generate steady cash flow” and “maintenance is minimal.”

Final Thoughts From Claude

Last but certainly not least, Anthropic’s Claude was asked the same question. Claude, like its counterparts, offered some familiar tips for making money with minimal effort. However, it is important to note that most of these require an initial investment.

As with other bots, Claude suggested dividend stocks, index funds, high-yield savings accounts and real estate investment trusts (REITs). It also suggested trying to earn asset-based income through rental properties, peer-to-peer lending and royalties. Finally, it said one could opt for “business models with passive elements,” such as creating digital products, affiliate marketing or print-on-demand.

It is essential to remember, as most bots warned, to be wary of “get rich quick” schemes and that most, if not all, passive income makers still require some degree of work or at least a healthy amount of money to get started.

