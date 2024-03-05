ChatGPT Stock Predictions: 3 Quantum Computing Companies the AI Bot Thinks Have 10X Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The field of quantum computing may be just the next big thing. This novel field has the potential to solve complex problems that generally slow down classical computers, such as optimization, cryptography, machine learning, and simulation. To function, quantum computers use subatomic particles, such as electrons or photons, to represent and manipulate information in quantum bits (qubits). This technique gives quantum computing companies a potential speed advantage over traditional computing, especially for certain types of problems that involve large amounts of data, intricate predictions, cryptography and artificial intelligence, establishing them as leading quantum stocks. Now, we can pick some solid stocks ourselves, but what are the top ChatGPT stock predictions?

Though quantum computing technology may still be in its infancy, that hasn’t stopped generative AI bots like ChatGPT from weighing in on which stocks will reap investors a 10 times return. Thus, we created this list of ChatGPT stock predictions.

I asked ChatGPT for its list of top three quantum computing stocks with the most share price return potential, and it came up with the following ChatGPT stock predictions.

ChatGPT Stock Predictions: International Business Machines (IBM)

The first company on ChatGPT’s list was International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM). Given IBM has benefitted from being one of the most established companies in the tech industry, with a history of innovation and research in various fields, ChatGPT’s pick is not so surprising. In the early 2000s, IBM researchers were already performing quantum computing techniques calculations to solve cryptography problems. IBM’s quantum computer consists of superconducting qubits that operate at near-zero temperatures. Similar to Google and other quantum computing players, IBM offers a cloud-based quantum computing service called IBM Quantum Experience, which allows customers and researchers to access its quantum hardware and software.

In recent years, IBM has endured single-digit revenue growth, including in 2023, but I have always contended that the tech giant’s innovative edge, especially in quantum computing, could spur revenue growth in the future. This would make IBM a compelling long-term hold. If you want to grab any of these ChatGPT stock predictions, start with this one.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) is another well-established quantum computing firm that made ChatGPT’s list. The firm specializes in quantum annealing, a computing technique used to find the optimal solution for a given problem. ChatGPT noted that D-Wave quantum computing technique differs from the “gate-based” techniques that both IBM and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) employ. The quantum computing firm has successfully built several quantum annealers with more than 5,000 qubits, which allows greater potential for commercial applications.

The power of D-Wave Quantum’s annealers and software tools are accessible through the company’s cloud platform, Leap. QBTS also offers a suite of developer tools called Ocean, which helps users design, develop, and deploy quantum applications. Most recently, D-Wave released its 1200+ qubit Advantage2 quantum computing machine prototype. Those already subscribed to the D-Wave Leap platform can access the prototype and test out its capabilities.

The market seems excited about D-Wave Quantum’s prospects. The firm’s share price has nearly doubled on a year-to-date basis making a 10 times long-term return more of a reality.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are already off to a great start in 2024, so much so that it could be another record year for Nvidia’s share price. The chipmaker’s share price has risen more than 66% since the start of trading in January. The chipmaker continues to ride high on the booming demand for its AI solutions, which power some of the most advanced and popular applications in the world, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other generative AI platforms. It’s probably not that much of a surprise ChatGPT included Nvidia on its list of quantum computing stocks with 10X potential.

However, Nvidia is also one of the key players in quantum computing, with its Tensor Core GPUs used to power some of the most advanced quantum simulators and algorithms. Furthermore, Nvidia has developed its own quantum software development kit and platform called cuQuantum, which leverages its CUDA programming model and libraries to enable developers to create and run quantum applications on Nvidia GPUs.

I think there is little doubt that when quantum computing eventually takes off, Nvidia could very well rise above the rest.

On the date of publication, Tyrik Torres did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Tyrik Torres has been studying and participating in financial markets since he was in college, and he has particular passion for helping people understand complex systems. His areas of expertise are semiconductor and enterprise software equities. He has work experience in both investing (public and private markets) and investment banking.

