ChatGPT Parent OpenAI Aims At Budget-Friendly AI Innovations, Novo Nordisk's Popular Diabetes Drug Ozempic Faces Counterfeit Threat in Germany: Today's Top Stories

Apple and Suppliers Face Unanticipated Sales Slump Despite New Launches

In a surprising turn of events, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and its key suppliers in Taiwan are facing a significant sales slump despite the recent launch of the new iPhone and various Android devices. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (NYSE: TSM), the leading contract chipmaker, experienced a 13.4% sales drop, a figure that, while concerning, is better than initially feared.

Arm's Chinese Fortunes in Jeopardy? Inside the Rise of Borui Jingxin

Arm Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: ARM), a leading British semiconductor firm, is facing a potential challenge in its largest market. Several of its critical former employees from its Chinese venture have founded a new chip design company, Borui Jingxin, with the support of the local government. This move comes after Arm raised $5 billion in an initial public offering.

Goldman Sachs Divests GreenSky Platform To Sixth Street-Led Consortium, Anticipates Earnings Impact In Q3

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) plans to sell the GreenSky platform and associated loan assets to a consortium of institutional investors led by Sixth Street. Goldman did not disclose the selling price. Goldman is poised to absorb an instant blow to its third-quarter earnings as a direct fallout from the GreenSky transaction. The deal will result in a $(0.19) earnings per share impact on Goldman Sachs' Q3, expected next week.

500% Gain In Premarket Session - Here's Why Precision Medicine OpGen Stock Is Soaring

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock is trading higher following two SEC filings from the precision medicine company. The company has received an advanced payment of €750,000 related to the sale of certain Unyvero A50 systems by Curetis to a strategic partner. OpGen also announced a Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement. It signed an agreement with a certain investor to acquire 1,000 shares priced at $1,000 each, with gross proceeds of $1 million.

ChatGPT Parent OpenAI Aims At Budget-Friendly AI Innovations To Bring Down Costs

ChatGPT parent OpenAI will showcase significant enhancements for developers in the coming month. These updates aim to reduce the cost and increase the speed of creating software applications, marking a strategic move to attract more businesses to integrate its AI technology. Introducing memory storage to developer tools is a pivotal update, promising a drastic cost reduction for application creators.

Will Illumina Give Up Cancer Test Maker Grail? Mulls $8B Acquisition's Fate Amid Antitrust Pressure

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) reportedly said it will divest its controversial acquisition of Grail as expeditiously as possible if the life sciences company loses either of the final appeals in U.S. or European courts. Illumina is expected to get an order from EU antitrust later this week to sell Grail, which develops blood-based early cancer detection tests.

Novo Nordisk's Popular Diabetes Drug Ozempic Faces Counterfeit Threat in Germany

Germany's federal drug regulator, BfArM, has warned pharmacies and drug distributors in response to discovering counterfeit batches of Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) diabetes medication, Ozempic. Last week, authorities in the southwestern city of Freiburg's vicinity disclosed the discovery of counterfeit Ozempic but withheld specific details to protect an ongoing investigation by prosecutors. According to BfArM, the counterfeit injection pens closely resemble the authentic ones in terms of packaging but can be easily distinguished when compared to the design of the original product.

Domino's Pizza Reports Q3 Earnings

Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 3.9% year-on-year to $1.03 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $1.05 billion. The revenue decrease was primarily due to lower supply chain and U.S. Company-owned store revenues. The decline in supply chain revenues was attributable to reduced market basket pricing to stores and lower order volumes. Domino's sees FY23 global net store growth to trend at or slightly below the low-end of its 5% to 7% two- to three-year outlook.

Walgreens Q4 Profit, Annual Outlook Falls Short Of Expectations On Lower Demand For Covid Vaccines, Tests

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's (NASDAQ: WBA) Q4 FY23 sales increased 9.2% Y/Y to $35.4 billion, up 8.3% on a constant currency basis, beating the consensus of $34.82 billion. Adjusted EPS decreased 18% to $0.67, reflecting a 23.5% headwind from significantly lower COVID-19 vaccine and testing volumes, missing the consensus of $0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance forecasts FY24 adjusted EPS of $3.20-$3.50 compared to the consensus Of $3.73, and down from $3.98 in FY23.

Delta Air Lines Reports Q3 Earnings

Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) reported a Q3 FY23 adjusted operating revenue growth of 13% Y/Y to $14.55 billion and operating revenue of $15.49 billion, beating the consensus of $14.54 billion. Total passenger revenue was $13.1 billion, a 14% increase Y/Y. Cargo revenue decreased 36% Y/Y to $154 million. Delta Air Lines expects Q4 revenue growth of 9% - 12%, adjusted EPS of $1.05 - $1.30 versus $1.11 estimate and an adjusted operating margin of 9% - 11%.

Infosys Reports Q2 Earnings

Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 3.6% year-on-year to $4.72 billion, beating the consensus of $4.61 billion. Revenues in CC terms grew by 2.5% Y/Y and 2.3% Q/Q. TCV of significant deal win was $7.7 billion. FY24 Revenue Outlook: Infosys cuts expectations - expects revenue growth of 1.0% - 2.5% in constant currency (prior 1.0% - 3.5%) vs. consensus $18.71 billion.

