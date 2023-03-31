US Markets

ChatGPT must block access to Italy users by Saturday -data agency

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 31, 2023 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by Crispian Balmer for Reuters ->

ROME, March 31 (Reuters) - OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot must block access to Italy-based users from Saturday or face fines, a spokesman for Italy's Data Protection Authority said on Friday.

The agency announced a temporary ban on ChatGPT earlier in the day because of concerns over its data management.

The service was still working in Italy hours later, but the data agency recognised it was impossible to cut off access immediately. "We expect the service to be blocked from Saturday," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Alvise Armellini)

((crispian.balmer@thomsonreuters.com;))

