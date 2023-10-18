ChatGPT creator OpenAI partners with Abu Dhabi's G42 as UAE scales up AI adoption

Oct 18 (Reuters) - ChatGPT creator OpenAI has partnered with G42, the Abu Dhabi-based tech conglomerate said on Wednesday, in a push to drive artificial intelligence adoption in the United Arab Emirates and other Middle Eastern markets.

G42, founded by the emirate of Abu Dhabi, said it would utilize OpenAI's generative AI models in areas including financial services, energy, healthcare and public services.

The deal, the financial terms of which were not disclosed, is part of a suite of measures aimed at developing the UAE's technology industry.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Mubadala-backed G42 has been at the forefront of AI adoption in the UAE. The company said in July that it had developed the world's largest supercomputer for AI training in collaboration with U.S.-based AI firm Cerebras Systems.

Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) also made its Falcom 40B large language model (LLM) open source for research and commercial use in May.

G42 said it would use Microsoft's MSFT.O Azure data centers as part of its AI infrastructure to boost regional adoption.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had visited Abu Dhabi in June as part of his AI "world tour", where he advocated for AI developments to be regulated by international bodies.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((ArsheeyaSingh.Bajwa@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8510015800;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.