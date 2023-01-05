ChatGPT creator OpenAI in talks for tender offer valuing company at $29 bln - WSJ

January 05, 2023 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research lab behind chatbot ChatGPT, is in talks to sell existing shares in a tender offer that would value the company at about $29 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report added that the deal is structured in a way in which venture capital firms Thrive Capital and Founders Fund will buy shares from existing shareholders such as employees.

The deal would attract investment of at least $300 million in share sales, it added.

OpenAI and the VC firms did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

