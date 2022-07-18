US Markets
CRM

Chat platform Slack to hike prices for Pro subscription users

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Slack said on Monday it will increase prices for its platform, the workplace messaging app's first price hike since its 2014 launch, as the company seeks to invest more in innovation.

July 18 (Reuters) - Slack said on Monday it will increase prices for its platform, the workplace messaging app's first price hike since its 2014 launch, as the company seeks to invest more in innovation.

The pricing change will go into effect as of Sept. 1, the company said in a blog, and will affect only users on Slack's Pro subscription.

Monthly Pro subscriptions will increase to $8.75 from $8 and annual Pro subscriptions will increase to $7.25 per month from $6.67, according to the company.

Slack, which allows individuals to create on-the-fly group conversations, said it will also update its free subscription plan to make it easier for users to try new features, including clips, which allow anyone to send audio and video and screen-share messages in direct messages and channel.

Slack, owned by Salesforce CRM.N, has become a common online workplace messaging tool used by many companies.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular