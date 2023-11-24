Chasing Upside: Where Can Investors Pick up Black Friday Bargains on Wall Street?

Black Friday has evolved to become one of the biggest annual events on global calendars, promising discounted opportunities for savvy shoppers. But what about the impact of Black Friday and Cyber Monday throughout the investing landscape? Can investors also identify and add bargains to their portfolios?

With millions of Americans taking annual leave in the days building up to Thanksgiving and Black Friday, stock market trading can be fairly low. As many as 55 million individuals in the U.S. travelled 50 miles or over during this period in 2022, and similar numbers are expected to join friends and family over the festive period this year.

Due to so many people taking vacations around this time of the year, trading volume typically falls to around 80% of its usual levels in the buildup to Thanksgiving.

Despite this, markets historically tend to deliver modest gains in the days building up to Thanksgiving. From 2018 to 2022, the S&P 500 offered an average return of 0.06% between the Monday prior to Thanksgiving and the Wednesday before the big day.

But what about Black Friday itself? Although Thanksgiving is a trading holiday and Black Friday is only a half-day for the U.S. stock market, the performance of firms participating in Black Friday events can lead to healthy Wall Street rallies for their respective stocks.

This provides an opportunity for eagle-eyed investors to identify stocks that are set to perform well over Black Friday and Cyber Monday and load up on them to benefit from an uptick in retail activity.

However, it’s also important to note that this year’s Black Friday activity is taking place in the wake of historically high inflation rates and higher-for-longer Fed interest rate hikes.

Slower Black Friday Sales Expected

While Black Friday has long been known as an opportunistic time for U.S. retailers in particular, the economic headwinds surrounding 2023’s event have threatened to weaken its impact.

Factors such as inflation rates, interest rate hikes, and geopolitical uncertainty have contributed to a cost-of-living increase that threatens to hit the pockets of would-be Black Friday consumers.

"In the U.S., discounting is a tradition that lasts throughout the month of November. Many physical shops start their promotions on Thanksgiving Eve, and online retailers announce significant price cuts on the Monday before Black Friday,” notes Crédito y Caución. “U.S. retailers are generally in a better position than their European counterparts. Sales are expected to increase by 3-4% during November and December this year.”

While a 3% or 4% increase in sales is likely to outpace European retailers, it also represents the lowest growth in five years and represents barely 1% in real terms. This would put any Black Friday sales boost at its weakest level since the global financial crash.

Despite this, it’s possible to use the anticipation of an ongoing cost-of-living crisis to build a more focused Black Friday investment strategy that considers the tightening purse strings of its participants.

Finding Value in Black Friday Investments

Economic headwinds have begun to indicate that a U.S. recession may be underway. This may point to a subdued Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend but could also identify opportunities for more discount and cyclical retailer stocks for investors to pick up.

So, where should investors look for a Black Friday deal amid a fresh wave of economic uncertainty? There are a few relatively safe options to consider:

Amazon Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon has already gained more than 70% throughout 2023 thanks to its commitment to low-cost products and a keen eye for innovation.

Throughout recent years, Amazon’s also become the star of Black Friday, with rolling deals that highlight the vast diversity of the products it stocks. Amazon’s Black Friday deals tend to roll on for longer and appeal to online browsers seeking inspiration for gift ideas ahead of Christmas.

“With an upside of 34% is an e-commerce platform that offers a wide variety of products,” adds Maxim Manturov, head of investment research at Freedom Finance Europe. “In addition to e-commerce, Amazon has expanded into several key areas, including Amazon Web Services (cloud computing), digital media, artificial intelligence and machine learning, grocery and food retail.”

Five Below (FIVE)

Another great investment prospect is likely to be Gen-Z discounter Five Below. While the store is largely directed towards younger consumers, an expanded product section means that ranges cater to adults also.

Interestingly, Five Below’s stock has struggled to find momentum in 2023 despite showing strong earnings. With this in mind, the stock should receive a timely boost should more consumers become captivated by the prospect of Black Friday discounts this weekend.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

There’s certainly some value to be found in travel stocks over the Black Friday weekend also. Nestled between Thanksgiving and the ever-growing ‘Travel Tuesday’ phenomenon, travel stocks are becoming increasingly sought after among investors seeking to buy upside.

For Expedia Group, the Seattle-based online travel market, we’ve already seen steady earnings with a recent record revenue announcement of $3.9 billion and net income climbing to $425 million. The firm is likely to see an uptick in usage throughout the busy Black Friday weekend with more Americans travelling to see family and friends for the festive period.

Expedia is also committed to innovation, and the recent introduction of One Key, a dedicated loyalty program, has helped to deliver flexible rewards throughout leading travel services like Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo.

It’s also worth looking at Airbnb (ABNB) stock for similar upticks in usage that could see positive returns in the wake of Black Friday.

Budget Retail Reigns Supreme

While Black Friday offers always have the potential to leverage unconventional stock movements, the ongoing cost-of-living squeeze is likely to see the weekend’s biggest winners come in the form of budget retailers like Amazon, Five Below, Costco, Target, and other cyclical stores.

However, it’s still very much worth investors looking to travel firms as a key stock that traditionally benefits from the Black Friday period.

Although profit margins threaten to be lower for 2023’s event, there are certainly some opportunities to be found for eagle-eyed investors. So it’s worth exploring the firms that are best placed to woo consumers this weekend and investigating their fundamentals. The biggest Black Friday bargains aren’t necessarily confined to shopping malls.

