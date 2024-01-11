Chasing Dreams Across Continents: Why A Former Life Insurance Pro Decided To Globetrot

When John Barnhart began working at a major life insurance company, he encountered numerous individuals expressing their end-of-life regrets — particularly their unfulfilled wishes to travel.

This revelation, and the personal tragedy of losing a close friend, motivated him to start his global travels in 2015, beginning with a trip to Australia, as reported by the Insider.

"People often ask me what led to my incessant globetrotting over the past eight years, residing in locales from New Zealand and Hawaii to Puerto Rico and Italy. But my answer has always been simple: I want to see the world," Barnhart, 32, told the outlet.

During his travels, Barnhart has taken on various roles, each offering distinct experiences and lessons.

Hawaii: His time in the Aloha State as a property management assistant stands out, where he enjoyed a flexible work schedule and the chance to interact with international visitors. This role also gave him a potential monthly income of up to $3,000. Louisiana: Another notable experience was his tenure as a bartender in the lively city of New Orleans, where he immersed himself in the local culture and learned valuable life lessons. Italy: Barnhart's experience shifted in Italy as he managed a hostel in Naples. This unpaid position offered him a unique perspective on community engagement, hospitality, and free meals, drinks, and lodging. New Zealand: He faced physically strenuous work in a winery. Puerto Rico: He struggled under a demanding boss while working as a hostel housekeeper. China: Barnhart's current role in Hong Kong as an English teacher presents challenges, including long hours and a heavy workload.

Despite these hurdles, he continues to embrace each new experience as part of his ongoing journey of global discovery.

This story is part of a series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

