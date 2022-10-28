Chase’s Ink Business Unlimited And Business Cash Cards Release Monster $900 Sign-Up Bonuses

It’s not an apparition. Starting Oct. 28, 2022 both the Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card and the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card come with frightfully good welcome bonuses, worth up to $900 for each card. That makes it the largest-ever offer for new cardholders. Here’s the details:

The Ink Business Unlimited Card offers: . The previous offer was $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

. The previous offer was $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. The Ink Business Cash offers: . The previous offer was $750 bonus cash back after you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

Chase’s suite of Ink credit cards are popular among small business owners for offering generous rewards in typical areas of business spending, along with more travel and purchase protections than you can shake a broomstick at.

Read More: Which Chase Ink Card Is Right for You?

If you’re tempted by the latest offers on both the Ink Business Unlimited and the Ink Business Cash but are spooked by how to determine which one might be best for your business, here’s a breakdown of each card below.

Ink Business Unlimited Card

Annual fee of $0

Earn

There’s a

Redeem your rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards

Employee cards at no additional cost

Visa Signature benefits including primary auto rental insurance, purchase protection and extended warranty protection

Ink Business Cash Card

Annual fee of $0

Earn

There’s a

Redeem your rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards

Employee cards at no additional cost

Employee cards at no additional cost Visa Signature benefits including primary auto rental insurance, purchase protection and extended warranty protection

Ultimately the best one for you will depend on your business spending habits and your tolerance for tracking bonus category caps. Whichever card you choose, know that if you also hold a premium Chase Ultimate Rewards-earning card, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve® or the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card you can pool your earnings and redeem them through the Chase Ultimate Rewards center for an increased value per point when redeemed for travel and eligible Pay Yourself Back purchases or transfer your rewards to one of Chase’s travel transfer partners for potentially even greater value.

Be aware that although these two cards are business cards, you won’t be eligible to apply for them if you’ve opened five or more new credit card accounts in the last 24 months (aka Chase’s 5/24 rule). However, if you do apply for one of the cards and are approved, that won’t count towards 5/24.

Bottom Line

The new offers on the Chase Ink Business Unlimited and Ink Business Cash cards are as sweet as a bag full of Halloween candy. If you think one of these cards would be a good fit for your spending patterns, the cards now offer their highest-ever welcome bonuses to cardholders, making it an ideal time to take advantage of this treat.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.