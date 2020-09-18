Chase's Freedom Flex Card Launched Recently: Here's What You Need to Know

Image source: Getty Images

As of today, you're free to apply for the Chase Freedom Flex℠, which is Chase's newest credit card. And even though new credit cards often get quite a bit of attention, this is one time where that's well-deserved. The Chase Freedom Flex℠ has a laundry list of valuable features, and it offers them all for no annual fee.

If you want to get up to speed on this card and figure out whether you should apply, we've put together a quick primer with all the most important details.

It has six different bonus categories

There aren't a lot of credit cards that equal the Chase Freedom Flex℠ when it comes to bonus cash back. Here are its cash back rates and bonus categories:

5% at grocery stores for the first year that you have the card with a spending cap of $12,000. Target and Walmart purchases don't qualify.

5% on travel purchases that you book using the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal.

5% on Lyft rides you take through March 2022.

5% on rotating quarterly bonus categories you activate, up to a spending cap of $1,500 in combined purchases per quarter.

3% at restaurants. Takeout orders and purchases through eligible delivery services qualify.

3% at drugstores.

All other purchases will get you the standard 1% back.

It has two high-value introductory offers

There are two ways that the Chase Freedom Flex℠ can save you lots of money from the beginning:

When you spend $500 on purchases within three months of opening the card, you get a $200 sign-up bonus.

The card has a 0% APR on all your purchases for the first 15 months, so you could finance expensive purchases for well over a year without any interest charges.

It includes free cell phone insurance

Here's an extra perk that can be a lifesaver for the many consumers with smartphones. If you use your Chase Freedom Flex℠ to pay your cell phone bill, then any cell phones listed on that bill will be covered under this credit card's complimentary insurance policy.

The policy protects against covered theft or damage up to an $800 maximum per claim and $1,000 maximum per year, with a $50 deductible on each claim. There's also a limit of two claims per 12-month period.

Considering how much it can cost to repair or replace a smartphone, cell phone insurance is nice to have. And it's even nicer when you don't need to pay for it yourself.

It pairs up well with Chase's travel credit cards

If you have one of Chase's travel cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, don't rule out the Chase Freedom Flex℠ just because it's a cash back card.

One of the great things about Chase credit cards is that you can transfer rewards between them. That means you can take the cash back you've earned on your Chase Freedom Flex℠ and send it over to a Chase travel card, with each $1 in cash back being worth 100 Ultimate Rewards points.

This allows you to get the best of both worlds. You can use the Chase Freedom Flex℠ for purchases in any of its bonus categories where it will earn more than your Chase travel card. You can then transfer its rewards to the travel card, where you'll have all the travel redemption options of Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

You need to pass Chase's 5/24 rule to qualify

For Chase credit cards, there's an application rule to be aware of. It's known as Chase's 5/24 rule, because the card issuer almost always denies applications from anyone who has opened five or more credit cards over the previous 24 months.

If you don't open new credit cards that often, then you probably don't need to worry about this rule. But if you think that you may be near the limit, then it's a good idea to check how many cards you've opened recently to make sure you're not wasting your time.

The bottom line on the Chase Freedom Flex℠

Although there are quite a few impressive cash back cards out there, Chase has still found a way to make a splash in a crowded market. The bonuses and other perks that the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has to offer are top notch, so if you were planning to get a new credit card, this is one to strongly consider.

